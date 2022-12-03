Read full article on original website
Tulip City Dancers Perform Well at State Last Week
Tulip City-based dancers performed among Iowa’s best last week at the Iowa Dance and Drill Team Association championships. Pella Forte placed 1st in both Class II Military and Class III Novelty, and was the runner-up in Class XI Pom. The group also received the Distinguished Academic Award. Olivia Cunningham placed 4th in Class VIII as a soloist.
Indianola Impulse Dance Team Receives Division I Rating in All Competitions
The Indianola Impulse received a Division I rating in all of their team and solo performances on Friday at the Iowa State Dance Championships at Wells Fargo Arena. The Indians competed in the Jazz, Pom, and Lyrical, along with the Winter Color Guard competing for the first time in school history. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all received a Division I rating as well.
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
Pella Basketball Teams On to Washington; Wrestling Teams on Road Again
The Pella basketball teams will take another step out of the conference and aim to start winning streaks on the road southeast to Washington tonight. Coming off of their first league wins against Norwalk Friday, the 2-1 Dutch girls and 1-1 boys are seeking a pair of quality road victories.
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
Indianola Boys Swimmer Commits to McKendree University
Indianola boys swimmer Nathan Pollard has committed to the swimming program at McKendree University, a Division II school in Illinois. Pollard, who lives in Pleasantville, tells KNIA Sports he felt comfortable with the feel of the program and the school. “I really loved the campus, I loved the team. They...
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Balanced Scoring Attack Helping Pella Christian Boys Basketball Early in the Season
The Pella Christian boys basketball team is coming off an impressive 28-point victory against their Highway 163 rivals PCM, and with that came a balanced scoring attack. The Eagles had all 12 players see action and shoot the ball at least once in the win Tuesday, and 11 of those players found the scoring column to contribute to the team’s 67 points. Stepping up to contribute more than half of those points for Pella Christian was the bench. The Eagles got 37 points from the bench led by Isaac Kacmarynski with 11, which was tied for the team high scored, and 9 from Jack Fancher. Pella Christian head coach J.D. Boer says that the selflessness of the team has helped lead to the balanced offense.
Indianola Boys Basketball Shooting Well to Start the Season
The Indianola boys basketball team is 2-0 to start the season after defeating Southeast Polk and Newton on their home court, and the winning ways comes from an incredible start shooting the ball. The Indians are shooting 56.8% from the field and a blistering 52.4% from beyond the arc, and...
Twin Cedars Pulls The Saber Sweep In Moulton
It was a Saber two step in Moulton on Tuesday night as Twin Cedars girls routed the Eagles 47-15 while the boys were just as destructive in a 69-44 drubbing. The girls got double digit scoring from Cheyanne Bruns with 14 points and Rylee Dunkin scoring 13. Kisha Reed also was in double figures as she gobbled up 12 rebounds. The boys enjoyed their best game of the season in a 25 point win. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS they did not shoot the three real well but was able to get inside and control that part of the action. Kasey Clark had a double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds, Freshman Holden Roberts scored 18. Twin Cedars gets back at it Friday against Mormon Trail.
Simpson College Saturday Results
Several Simpson College sports teams were in action Saturday, including men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s swimming. The Storm men’s wrestling squad had wrestler Dylan McChesney claim a first place finish at the Buena Vista Open on Saturday, earning 8 total placewinners. McChesney placed first at 125lbs, while Zach Stewart placed 2nd at 149lbs for the other top Storm finisher. Simpson will next wrestle December 17th at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Indianola Students Named to SCIBA Honor Band
Indianola High School band students tried out for the South Central Iowa Band Association Honor Band over the weekend, with nine students selected. The students are:. The nine students selected is the most students selected in the past decade for Indianola High School. The SCIBA Honor Band Concert is Saturday, January 7 at 5:00 PM at Ankeny HS.
Norwalk boys outlast Winterset in OT; Warrior girls fall to 0-3
Redek Born’s six free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime lifted Norwalk past Winterset 62-56 in non-conference boys basketball action Monday night in Winterset. The Huskies won the girls game 56-34. Both contests were broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. The Norwalk boys led 27-26 at halftime but...
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
Mustangs Girls Basketball Rolls at Saydel, Boys Fall in Overtime
The PCM basketball teams went on the road for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time to Saydel for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader, and the girls team dominated in a 46-26 victory while the boys fell in overtime 64-59. The Mustangs girls’ defense was the catalyst...
PCM Girls, Pella Christian Boys Cruise to Victories in Renewal of Highway 163 Rivalry
The Pella Christian and PCM basketball teams renewed the Highway 163 rivalry Monday night and the Mustangs’ girls cruised to a 61-40 win while the Eagles’ boys dominated in a 67-38 victory, with both games heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The PCM girls took control early in the...
Indianola City Council Receives Parks and Rec Annual Report
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday. The council approved an appointment to the Parks and Rec Commission, an amendment to a Professional Services Agreement for engineering services, participation in the North and Middle Rivers Watershed Management Authority Agreement, assisting the City of Carlisle on matching funds for community attraction and tourism grant for trail/park improvements, and an Ordinance to increase monthly residential recycling fees before going into closed session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
