As fun as it was for the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Indianapolis Colts into a pulp, it wasn't all good news as one of their key players suffered a serious injury. Following the game, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones announced that it's feared starting cornerback Anthony Brown tore his Achilles in the 54-19 win over the Colts. Whether it's a full tear or something slightly less serious, Brown is done for the year.

2 DAYS AGO