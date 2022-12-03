Bilyeu: Fruitcake season in full swing

Stir-Up Sunday was the weekend before Thanksgiving, always held on the Sunday before Advent begins.

It’s a particularly, though not entirely, British event: the day on which Christmas puddings and fruitcakes are baked. This allows enough time for the flavors to mature, and for optional (though very often used) alcohol to soak in, with regular infusions of liquor over the course of five weeks. This way the desserts are at their very boozy best for the holiday festivities.

I’m sorry to say that I didn’t participate in Stir-Up Sunday this year; I was busy stirring up a pumpkin pie and several side dishes ahead of my family’s Thanksgiving dinner. Knowing that I’d be working Monday through Wednesday that week, I got as much done ahead of time as possible by freezing items then defrosting and reheating them.

In recent years I’ve only served macaroni and cheese and pie, having done one or two holiday stories already by that time and not wanting to cook yet another big meal. But it was the very first Thanksgiving for my Filipina daughter-in-law and my grandson; so I prepared the traditional turkey with trimmings, plus a pound cake glazed with calamansi-flavored icing. (That’s a lime-like citrus fruit from the Philippines.)

So I didn’t get around to making a fruitcake on Stir-Up Sunday, which is likely not a disappointment to anyone but me.

I know it’s got a bad reputation and is the butt of many, many jokes. It lasts seemingly forever, thanks to the booze (or, in the case of some commercial ones, preservatives). Frankly, I think fruitcake and roaches could outlive us all, even surviving some sort of nuclear holocaust.

But a good fruitcake with candied fruit — simply soaked in sugar syrup until translucent like bits of glass, not sticky with corn syrup — is absolutely lovely. (I admit, however, that I won’t shun the cakes with the stoplight-colored cherries.) My own recipe calls for a mix of dried fruits that have been soaked in brandy, tidbits of marzipan, almonds, and a few weeks’ worth of brushing with more alcohol (brandy, rum, a mix, or whatever strikes my fancy).

The boozier the better when it comes to fruitcake, you know.

I also love Caribbean black cake dense with fruit (and luscious with rum), as well as German stollen and Italian panettone (breads with dried and candied fruits).

In looking up other fruitcake alternatives, I learned about an Indian fruitcake, Allahabadi cake, with spices reminiscent of pumpkin pie plus the addition of fennel seeds and marmalade.

And there’s apparently a Sri Lankan fruitcake, too, that’s loaded with lots and lots of eggs. It’s also made with cashews (both ground and in marzipan), strawberry jam, preserved fruits, and semolina instead of all-purpose wheat flour. Numerous sites declared this to be the best fruitcake you’ll ever eat.

That makes it a new-to-me variety to try. So soon I’ll hold my own belated Stir-Up Sunday, to make up for having missed the official one.

