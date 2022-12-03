Thamesmead stabbings: Third teenager charged with murders of two 16-year-old boys

A third teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two 16-year-old boys who were stabbed just a mile apart in London.

Hussain Bah, 18, of southeast London, was arrested on Friday and will appear in Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murders of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.

Scotland Yard launched a murder inquiry after Kearne was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, on the afternoon of Saturday 26 November, and Charlie was found with stab wounds in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood.

Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the boys died. Detectives said the following day that they believed the two deaths were linked.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, also charged with the murders appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday. They were remanded in youth custody ahead of their next court appearance at the Old Bailey on 6 December.

On Sunday, detectives said they wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV-type vehicle in the area.

Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, told reporters at the scene: “I can assure everybody affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims and families.

“Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a dark-coloured SUV or 4X4 type with distinctive silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days prior to the murders.

“We have already heard from a number of witnesses and I’m grateful to them.”

Mr McDonagh said he joined the community in being “deeply saddened and outraged by the senseless murders”.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact detectives via their dedicated webpage .

Alternatively, information can be given by calling 101, quoting the reference 4943/26NOV, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.