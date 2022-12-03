Obama pauses speech to let four-year-old boy speak at rally in Georgia

Barack Obama paused his speech at a rally in Georgia to let a four-year-old boy speak.

The former president was campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the state’s runoff when he stopped to interact with the child, who at one point said: “we’ve got the power”.

“He’s only four and he’s making sense,” Mr Obama said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school .

Mr Warnock and Mr Obama later greeted the child and other members of the crowd.

