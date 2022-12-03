ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Obama pauses speech to let four-year-old boy speak at rally in Georgia

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Barack Obama paused his speech at a rally in Georgia to let a four-year-old boy speak.

The former president was campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the state’s runoff when he stopped to interact with the child, who at one point said: “we’ve got the power”.

“He’s only four and he’s making sense,” Mr Obama said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school .

Mr Warnock and Mr Obama later greeted the child and other members of the crowd.

Dovie Young
3d ago

I bet Barack Obama will make a great Grandfather. He is the coolest president weve had in years when it comes to conversing with children

mrnationman
3d ago

I never see kids at a Trump rally geez I wonder why?Maybe because a 4 yr old is smarter than most of the ones In attendance at his rallies ,I really only see those at his rallies seated behind him never those in front of him if there is such a thing

patricia pote
3d ago

I thought that was the most thoughtful thing that a ex President has done.If it was Trump he would have had them throw the lil fella out because he was taking to much of his time.Good job President Obama.

