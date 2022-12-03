ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

VB Police: Victim identified in Pickering Street shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street. Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified. Police reported the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in Suffolk. Police say they got a call from Sentara Obici Hospital at 7:32 p.m. The 20-year-old victim's gunshot wound was considered non life-threatening. The shooting is believed to have happened in the 900...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man reported missing in VB found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen at his residence in the 4900 block of Limestone Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday. Cornelius Leonard Doup, 75, is 5-foot-4, 130 to 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt and jeans and is dependent on life-saving medication that he left home without.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one's death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

