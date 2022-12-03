Read full article on original website
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
WAVY News 10
VB Police: Victim identified in Pickering Street shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street. Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified. Police reported the...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Tuesday night in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in Suffolk. Police say they got a call from Sentara Obici Hospital at 7:32 p.m. The 20-year-old victim’s gunshot wound was considered non life-threatening. The shooting is believed to have happened in the 900...
46-year-old man dies after shooting on King Street in Portsmouth
A man died after a shooting in Portsmouth Monday. Around 8:55 p.m., Portsmouth Police said Ronnie Trewren walked into a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died.
19-year-old arrested in Virginia Beach, accused of stealing vehicle
A 19-year-old from Suffolk was recently arrested and accused of stealing a vehicle.
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police ID man who died following shooting on King St in Portsmouth; homicide investigation underway
Police in Portsmouth say they are investigating a homicide following an incident Monday evening.
WAVY News 10
Man reported missing in VB found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen at his residence in the 4900 block of Limestone Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday. Cornelius Leonard Doup, 75, is 5-foot-4, 130 to 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt and jeans and is dependent on life-saving medication that he left home without.
WAVY News 10
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight shooting on E Little Creek Rd shooting in Norfolk
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight shooting on E Little Creek Rd shooting in Norfolk
WAVY News 10
Family says loved one’s death at hands of police is tragic lesson to the community
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A picture, taken to celebrate his mother’s birthday in October, would be the last family photo to include 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker. Family members say he loved to laugh, loved to smile, and loved spending time with his seven-year-old son Deshawn Whitaker Jr. It all...
VBPD shares footage of officer fatally shooting suspect; suspect appears to point gun at officer
Virginia Beach Police is hosting a press conference Monday following a shooting that took the life of one man last week.
Victim identified in deadly Aqueduct Drive shooting in Newport News
A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.
WAVY News 10
2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm
50-year-old man reported missing in Newport News found dead: Police
Newport News Police Department searching for a missing 50-year-old man who is considered "endangered"
Woman, 61, stabbed to death in Franklin, police say
A woman was found stabbed to death in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon. Franklin police said officers were called to the 600 block of Hayden Drive and found a 61-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.
One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. When...
Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor leaves hospital after 2 weeks in trauma unit
Doctors told her family they weren't sure she would make it.
2 killed in Virginia Beach explosion, fire officials say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people and a pet are dead after an explosion and fire in Virginia Beach Monday morning. Investigators said it happened inside a welding shop off Virginia Beach Boulevard and North Birdneck Road. The scene was located at a commercial building near the Atlantic Park area.
