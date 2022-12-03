VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen at his residence in the 4900 block of Limestone Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday. Cornelius Leonard Doup, 75, is 5-foot-4, 130 to 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt and jeans and is dependent on life-saving medication that he left home without.

