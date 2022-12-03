Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
First-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival announces music line-up for December 17 event
The first-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival is coming to the Tri-villages on December 16-17, and organizers for the event recently shared the official music line-up for the shellebration, in addition to updates on the festival’s sponsors and activities. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 16, at the Cape Hatteras/Outer...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX must-see Christmas houses
(Part of a continuing series) Daryl and Verdery Hood of Grandy represent the essence of holiday spirit and for 17 years now, they have used their creative talents to transform their home and yard into a Christmas wonderland. Their holiday display at 173 Carolina Club Drive features more than 80,000...
outerbanksvoice.com
New Manteo health center aims for spring open
A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Abbi’s Teas & Things, Sudden Light Records
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 15 for Abbi’s Teas & Things and Sudden Light Records, located at 3933 S Croatan Hwy #8 in Nags Head. Robert DeFazio, member of the chamber’s Board of Directors and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Tourism Board revenue, expenses presentation set in Rodanthe
On Dec. 8, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 NC 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
thecoastlandtimes.com
College and Career Fair brings back Cape Hatteras Secondary School graduates
The Cape Hatteras Secondary School gymnasium was jammed with opportunity for the 2022 edition of the College and Career Fair on Nov. 17, 2022. All students at the Hatteras Island school trooped through the displays. The sixth through eighth middle grades came first followed by high school students. Island, county...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal
No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board meet canceled
A regular Dare County Planning Board meeting set for December 6, 2022 has been canceled. No agenda items were submitted for this meeting. The next scheduled meeting for the Planning Board is Jan. 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Essential housing remains a hot topic, appeal filed for Nags Head project
“I cannot think of another more pressing issue we face at this time in the county than essential housing,” said Robert L. Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Woodard said that he and other board members were contacted daily via emails and phone calls, as well...
obxtoday.com
Three Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022. Karen Norton, Income Maintenance Caseworker for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division, 10-year pin....
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Gray David from Simmons William V Jr/014456000—Parc:Metes & Bounds/$32,500/Improved Residential. Pinkhasik Benjamim from Dowd Jessica/013428000—Lot 39 Sec 1 Hatt Colony/$900,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Reed Linda Mudgett from Warren Troy J/018710000—Metes & Bounds/$120,000/Mobile Home Included. Beasley Judy Becton from Smith Chester W III/018752000—Lt 9 Rd Owens/$51,000/Vacant Residential. Caperton...
coastalreview.org
Celebration set for 119th anniversary of first flight
Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever are joining together at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the memorial to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright on the 119th anniversary of their first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight. The event will be held at the...
WAVY News 10
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
Gatesville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gatesville. The Pasquotank County High School basketball team will have a game with Gates County High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted
Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
