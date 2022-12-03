ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals

As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal

No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

College and Career Fair brings back Cape Hatteras Secondary School graduates

The Cape Hatteras Secondary School gymnasium was jammed with opportunity for the 2022 edition of the College and Career Fair on Nov. 17, 2022. All students at the Hatteras Island school trooped through the displays. The sixth through eighth middle grades came first followed by high school students. Island, county...
HATTERAS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County Tourism Board revenue, expenses presentation set in Rodanthe

On Dec. 8, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 NC 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy