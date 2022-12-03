Read full article on original website
New Bern businesses preparing for holiday shoppers
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are here, and local businesses are getting ready for an influx of shoppers. Shops in New Bern are seeing lots of people looking to buy Christmas gifts. Some said they spend all year stocking up and getting the staff they need for it. “We’re just nonstop […]
carolinacoastonline.com
December events at the aquarium
Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for a Holiday Craft Night for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 pm the aquarium will host a craft night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to either paint a holiday lighthouse scene or to make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine, or champagne.
WITN
One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas parade and a Christmas market. On the first Saturday in December, the city of Washington holds its Christmas parade. For the last four years, the Harbor District Market has put on a Christmas market in hopes of adding to the holiday atmosphere.
carolinacoastonline.com
Decoy Festival, Waterfowl Weekend see more big crowds; warm weather welcomes those to longtime annual events
HARKERS ISLAND — It didn’t feel much like the season for ducks Saturday, but that didn’t stop the enthusiasm for the 34th annual Core Sound Decoy Festival and Waterfowl Weekend. GALLERY: Decoy Festival, Waterfowl Weekend see more big crowds. A large crowd, many in short sleeves, descended...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal
No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Christmas comes early to Stroud house
Don Stroud does not typically decorate for the holidays before Thanksgiving; however, he has been traveling and has upcoming trips which means Washington residents and visitors have been treated with early sights of his festive home on East Second Street. Stroud said it takes a team and three weeks to...
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Kinston Crime.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Tourism Board revenue, expenses presentation set in Rodanthe
On Dec. 8, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 NC 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request
NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 4, 5 & 6
Allan Heltzel, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Prophetess Hilda Reels, Beaufort. Prophetess Hilda Reels,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
New Bern, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New Bern. The White Oak High School basketball team will have a game with New Bern High School on December 06, 2022, 13:00:00. The White Oak High School basketball team will have a game with New Bern High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
MY TURN: Washington Housing Authority, the rest of the story
On Nov. 16, 2022 the newspaper published an article concerning the WISH program, established by the Washington Housing Authority. Thanks to the newspaper for allowing me to comment on the Washington Housing Authority’s WISH Program request to the city. The lead in paragraph in this article states,”Washington City Council...
thecoastlandtimes.com
College and Career Fair brings back Cape Hatteras Secondary School graduates
The Cape Hatteras Secondary School gymnasium was jammed with opportunity for the 2022 edition of the College and Career Fair on Nov. 17, 2022. All students at the Hatteras Island school trooped through the displays. The sixth through eighth middle grades came first followed by high school students. Island, county...
2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted
Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.
NC woman faces dozens of drug charges, held on $3M bond: sheriff
Craven County deputies and New Bern police officers served a search warrant in Vanceboro on Wednesday that led to a drug arrest.
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for person for larceny questioning
Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s assistance to identify the following subject wanted for questioning in a larceny on Brice’s Creek Road. Anyone with information on the person or vehicle in these photos is asked to contact the Craven...
wcti12.com
Woman charged with fentanyl trafficking after home searched by police
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A woman was charged after police searched her Vanceboro home and found cash and fentanyl. Police found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cash and items consistent with selling and distributing illegal drugs. Margie Dezora Bouie, 55, was charged with:. Six felony counts of trafficking fentanyl. Six...
