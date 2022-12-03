ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘A great experience’: residents enjoy the festivities of RVA Illuminates

By Tannock Blair, Rolynn Wilson
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeJo6_0jWD3hqq00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the flipping of the switch, the annual RVA Illuminates kicked off the Christmas season by lighting up the Richmond city skyline.

8News spoke with a number of local residents — including first-time attendees and people who said it was a yearly tradition — who gathered at the Kanawha Plaza on Friday night for music, food and holiday fun.

PHOTOS: 8News lights up the skyline in RVA Illuminates

The activities continued on 17th Street Market for Shockoe Illuminates.

“The band was awesome,” said Margiesha Spencer. “We got candles from a vendor over there. We also got vegan donuts and cinnamon rolls.”

There were a number of different activities beyond food and music, however, some at the event even traded their shoes for skates and hopped on the skating rink. However, Spencer said the most important part of the event was being able to spend time together with family.

“To give our kids a great experience and have fun and see the lights and enjoy the outside,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Richmond

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Richmond. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Richmond for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the River City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Entertainment group announces upcoming concert series at Browns Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadberry Entertainment Group, a concert booking and promotion company based in Richmond has announced an upcoming concert series starting in April of 2023. Performances from Drive-By Truckers with Lydia Loveless will kick off the concert series on Friday, April 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

Holiday events are in full swing in the River City. There’s the GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter, the Richmond Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” a hip-hop version of a version of that same holiday story and two tours of homes decorated for the season. Enjoy your week! '
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy