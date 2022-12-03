LSU vs. Georgia: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for 2022 SEC Championship Game

The Tigers will be playing for a conference title on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Atlanta to take on an undefeated Georgia team that ranks No. 1 in the country.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, led by coach Kirby Smart, are yet to face a real scare this season, and they are likely heading to the College Football Playoff regardless of the result in Saturday’s game. Still, LSU will try to pull off the stunning upset and capture some hardware in coach Brian Kelly’s first season.

Here’s what you need to know to follow the Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship, which kicks off at 3 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

How to Watch

Date : Dec. 3, 2022

: Dec. 3, 2022 Time : 3 p.m. CT

: 3 p.m. CT TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Live Stream : fuboTV (watch here)

: fuboTV (watch here) Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Injury Report

LSU had some big injury questions this week, but they got some good news. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who suffered an ankle injury against the Aggies, is expected to play after a good week of practice. Meanwhile, running back Josh Williams is also expected to return to the field, while cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse was cleared from concussion protocols.

Players to Watch

LSU:

Georgia:

Passing: Stetson Bennett (3,151 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.2% completion)

Rushing: Kenny McIntosh (123 attempts, 654 yards, 8 TDs)

Receiving: Brock Bowers (46 receptions, 6455 yards, 5 TDs)

Tackling: Malaki Starks (60)

Sacks: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Nolan Smith (3)

Interceptions: Kelee Ringo, Malaki Starks, Christopher Smith (2)

Five Things to Know

