ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
ffxnow.com
New hotel at Springfield Town Center moves forward despite delay of park
The first pieces of the long-anticipated redevelopment of Springfield Town Center are officially moving forward. At a Nov. 30 meeting, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted to approve the replacement of a surface parking lot with a five-story hotel — a move that the applicant says could jumpstart the rebirth of the area that surrounds the mall.
Fees waived temporarily at Fairfax County landfills after trash company shuts down unexpectedly
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Former customers of a garbage collection company that unexpectedly shut down earlier this month are being offered free collection services at two Fairfax County landfills until the start of January. Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 2, 2022. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors...
Data Center Knowledge
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
theburn.com
Biryani Grill opens for business in south Loudoun
A new biryani restaurant has officially welcomed its first guests today. It’s called Biryani Grill and its made a home for itself in the Stone Ridge Village Center. The Burn first told you about Biryani Grill early last month — when it was announced the restaurant would be taking over the space vacated by El Taquito Mexican restaurant. That’s next door to the Glory Days Grill.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA
Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
pagevalleynews.com
Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop
December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
theburn.com
Lovisa jewelry shop headed to Leesburg Premium Outlets
A new jewelry store that bills itself as specializing in “fasionable, on-trend” jewelry and accessories is coming to Loudoun County. It’s called Lovisa and it will be opening a store in the Leesburg Premium Outlets. Lovisa will be taking a spot near the entrance to the food...
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
2 taken to hospital after car found hanging above creek on pile of rocks
ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people were taken to a hospital after firefighters found a car hanging above a creek on piles of rocks in Arlington, Virginia. Authorities were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road on Dec. 2. Firefighters with the Arlington...
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided
A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
tysonsreporter.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
