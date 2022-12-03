ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

ffxnow.com

Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead

A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

New hotel at Springfield Town Center moves forward despite delay of park

The first pieces of the long-anticipated redevelopment of Springfield Town Center are officially moving forward. At a Nov. 30 meeting, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted to approve the replacement of a surface parking lot with a five-story hotel — a move that the applicant says could jumpstart the rebirth of the area that surrounds the mall.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month

Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Biryani Grill opens for business in south Loudoun

A new biryani restaurant has officially welcomed its first guests today. It’s called Biryani Grill and its made a home for itself in the Stone Ridge Village Center. The Burn first told you about Biryani Grill early last month — when it was announced the restaurant would be taking over the space vacated by El Taquito Mexican restaurant. That’s next door to the Glory Days Grill.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA

Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
BERRYVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop

December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
LURAY, VA
theburn.com

Lovisa jewelry shop headed to Leesburg Premium Outlets

A new jewelry store that bills itself as specializing in “fasionable, on-trend” jewelry and accessories is coming to Loudoun County. It’s called Lovisa and it will be opening a store in the Leesburg Premium Outlets. Lovisa will be taking a spot near the entrance to the food...
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA

Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
MANASSAS, VA
FireRescue1

Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year

The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided

A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut

Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
TYSONS, VA

