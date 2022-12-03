Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Mohring
Robert Lee Mohring, 77, of Sparta, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home with his family at his bedside, after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. John’s Ev Lutheran Cemetery, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating.
No Injuries Following Tomah House Fire Over the Weekend
(Tomah, WI) — Investigators continue to try to determine the cause of weekend house fire in Tomah. Firefighters say the home suffered major damage because of the fire on Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt, though seven people were inside at the time. Firefighters say it took several hours to put the fire out.
Milton “Milt” M. Johnson
Milton (Milt) M. Johnson, age 80, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, died on December 3,. 2022 at Pine View Terrace in Black River Falls. He was born on October 15, 1942, in Aitkin,. Minnesota, the son of Milton H. and Irja I. Johnson (nee Rikala). He was quite proud of...
Susan Lorraine Banker
Susan Lorraine Banker of Eau Claire, born July 17, 1937, passed away peacefully at home. on December 3, 2022 after a short respiratory illness. She was born in La Farge,. Wisconsin to Arthur Lewis Larson and Mollie Lucretia (Rockwell) Larson. She attended. and graduated from West Lima High School and...
