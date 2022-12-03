Read full article on original website
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC
Police appeal after 22-year-old dies in A82 Balloch crash
A man has died following a road crash on the A82 in West Dunbartonshire. Police were called to the collision near the Stoneymollan roundabout at 18:45 on 24 November. The incident involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer. The driver of the Fiesta, 22-year-old Louis Hall from Alexandria, died at the scene.
BBC
Driver cut free from car after crash into garden
Firefighters cut a driver free from a car which crashed into a garden in Devon. A crew was called to Kingsteignton after the car left the slipway approaching Ware Barton roundabout, Devon and Somerset fire service said. The vehicle slid across a grass verge, through a fence and landed in...
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Man sought after dog attack on 11-year-old girl in Tower Hamlets
Police investigating a dog attack in London that left an 11-year-old girl in hospital for days have released an image of a man they want to speak to. The girl was walking to school when police say a dog being walked by a man "lunged at her", biting her several times on the hand and arm.
BBC
Man charged with rape after Manchester flat break-in
A man has been charged with rape and robbery after breaking into a woman's flat and threatening her with a knife. The man entered through a window on Wilmott Street in Hulme, Manchester at about 05:00 GMT on 29 November, Greater Manchester Police said. The 32-year-old from Hulme has been...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Neglect at Margate hospital contributed to death of doctor of 45 years, coroner says
Neglect at an understaffed hospital contributed to the death of a doctor with 45 years' service, a coroner said. Dr David Gordon-Nesbitt, 84, was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate on 21 October 2021 with a bowel obstruction. A tube used to put dye into...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Family tribute to Fife motorcyclist who 'died too soon'
The family of a motorcyclist who died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car in Fife said he was taken from them too soon. Jamie Murdoch, 29, from Leven, crashed with a VW Golf near Kingskettle on Monday 29 November. The car driver, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Huge blaze engulfs derelict factories
West Midlands Fire Service has released drone footage showing the scale of a large fire which engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre. More than 100 firefighters were called to deal with the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service...
BBC
Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids
Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime. A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday. More than 11kg of...
BBC
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC
Man jailed for 15 years for guest house murder
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years for murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, died after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, from the town,...
BBC
Sunderland death: Police appeal to find Alexander Carr
Police are hunting a man over the death of a woman they are treating as suspicious. The woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday. Northumbria Police is asking for help to trace Alexander Carr as a "key...
BBC
Wigan shooting victim doused in both acid and alkali - police
A man who had been shot and was found dumped in a street had been doused in an acid and an alkali, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the alkaline and...
BBC
Sheffield: Man held over attempted rape of woman in 80s
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in a Sheffield park. Police were called to Firth Park on Sunday, when it was reported the woman had been attacked by a man, who ran away from the scene. The woman...
BBC
Ebbw Vale: Drug-driver who wrote off police car jailed
A driver who wrote off a £40,000 police car in a drug-fuelled high-speed chase has been jailed. Dino Price, 22, of Wentloog Road, Rumney, Cardiff, admitted dangerous driving, affray and driving without a licence or insurance. Cardiff Crown Court heard how he used his van as a "battering ram"...
