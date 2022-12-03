Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
insideofknoxville.com
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022
(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
insideofknoxville.com
Alice in Appalachia Brings Whimsy to Market Square
The latest offering from Paula West and the West family businesses on Market Square is Alice in Appalachia. Part retail space, part bar, part event space, the business is different from anything else you’ll find in the city. Offering up surprises for the children and adults alike, it’s a place that merits exploring. I sat down with Paula to learn more about the genesis of the business and what customers might expect.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
WATE
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
WATE
Maryville native performs at the Bijou Theatre
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome back beloved singers, songwriters, and musicians, who all have ties to the region. The Appalachia Sessions will kick off on Monday, December 5 at the Bijou Theatre. This is event is the first of its kind and will showcase big names that came from the Appalachian area. Tickets are on sale now.
‘CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Knoxville
Show attendees will be encouraged to dance and sing along, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
WBIR
Meet the Food City employee approaching 70 years on the job — Woody
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting Woody Woods, you would remember. His compassion, kindness and passion for the job are something most customers remember. Woody has been employed by Food City since 1954. That's the same year polio vaccinations were introduced, Elvis Presley...
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
wvlt.tv
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert
"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
Clayton Homes workers raise $68K for Morristown Regional Cancer Center
An East Tennessee business used a friend competition to help people diagnosed with cancer.
wkyufm.org
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson give Knoxville Symphony Orchestra a jolly boost this holiday
The oldest continually performing symphony orchestra in the southeast has received a jolly boost from Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
wvlt.tv
Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
Comments / 0