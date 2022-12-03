ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideofknoxville.com

Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022

(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Alice in Appalachia Brings Whimsy to Market Square

The latest offering from Paula West and the West family businesses on Market Square is Alice in Appalachia. Part retail space, part bar, part event space, the business is different from anything else you’ll find in the city. Offering up surprises for the children and adults alike, it’s a place that merits exploring. I sat down with Paula to learn more about the genesis of the business and what customers might expect.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What you'll pay at the pump

AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville native performs at the Bijou Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome back beloved singers, songwriters, and musicians, who all have ties to the region. The Appalachia Sessions will kick off on Monday, December 5 at the Bijou Theatre. This is event is the first of its kind and will showcase big names that came from the Appalachian area. Tickets are on sale now.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Meet the Food City employee approaching 70 years on the job — Woody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting Woody Woods, you would remember. His compassion, kindness and passion for the job are something most customers remember. Woody has been employed by Food City since 1954. That's the same year polio vaccinations were introduced, Elvis Presley...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert

"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back

American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
MAYNARDVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy