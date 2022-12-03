Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Robbie Lawler out of UFC 282 bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio
Robbie Lawler is out of his scheduled clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC 282 in Las Vegas. Brett Okamoto made the announcement on social media confirming Lawler’s withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC is currently working on a potential replacement for Ponzinibbio.
UFC 282 'Embedded,' No. 2: 'I don't do Fight of the Night, lad'
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
MMAmania.com
Is The Rock on steroids? Joe Rogan wants ‘massive’ WWE star to ‘come clean right now’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.
MMAmania.com
Joben v Pakebrah rolling bet 2022 (December - with a twist).
With just two events remaining on the 2022 UFC calendar, and Pakebrah up by 1, leading 7-6 since the marathonesque wager began, how does the year end for this battle between the OG punter from another munter, and the foul-mouthed Kiwi from an Aussie iwi?. Losing the last wager by...
MMAmania.com
Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strikers Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis will go to war this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s no secret that times have been tough for Till. The English talent hoped that a Middleweight move would...
MMAmania.com
Video: Mayor awards Nate Diaz key to city of Stockton, Kings mascot survives
Former UFC headliner Nate Diaz was awarded a key to the city of Stockton, Calif., over the weekend during a ceremony held at a Stockton Kings basketball game. Mayor Kevin Lincoln was on hand to do the honors, praising The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ for representing the city over his nearly 20-year career in combat sports.
Spinning Back Clique: James Krause betting scandal, UFC Orlando, Nate Diaz-Jake Paul, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
MMAmania.com
UFC star Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized — ‘It’s getting serious’
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, just a few weeks removed from his submission victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in New York, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (Dec. 4, 2022) and as of this writing, has yet to be released. “Going on Day 2 in the hospital,”...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Stephen Thompson’s face get stitched together after blood-soaked UFC Orlando war
Stephen Thompson will have two new scars on his face as a reminder of the war he fought with Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center. Thompson survived a scary first round to turn the fight in his favor, winning the second, third and fourth rounds on our scorecard. No judges were needed, though, as Holland’s corner threw in the towel in the dying seconds of the fourth round. Their fighter had simply taken too much damage and had no route to victory. It was refreshing to see a mixed martial arts (MMA) team make the call and save their fighter from getting completely knocked out.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! ManningCast reacts to Dana White’s Power Slap: ‘I’ve got to get in this thing!’
UFC President Dana White was a featured guest of Peyton and Eli Manning on the “ManningCast” production earlier tonight (Mon., Dec. 5, 2022) during the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In a competitive game, legendary quarter back Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to last-second comeback win, closing the game with a 17-16 score.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
Jiri Prochazka’s honorable decision to vacate the Light Heavyweight belt while he recovers from shoulder surgery has opened the door for top-ranked contenders, Jan Blachowicz and Magomedov Ankalaev, to duke it out for vacated 205-pound championship gold this Saturday evening (Dec. 10, 2022) atop UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-feature sees Jared Gordon welcome Paddy Pimblett stateside in a high-octane Lightweight tussle, before which Darren Till returns to action opposite Dricus Du Plessis and Bryce Mitchell meets Ilia Topuria in a clash of undefeated blue-chip prospects.
UFC 282 pre-event facts: 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. can make history in debut
The UFC hosts its 13th and final numbered card of the year on Saturday with UFC 282, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+. A new champion in the light heavyweight division will be...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya has charges dismissed for airport brass knuckle situation — ‘It was an innocent mistake’
Israel Adesanya won’t be doing any hard time for his recent luggage mix-up in New York. Today (Tues., Dec. 6, 2022), Adesanya had his case for illegally taking a pair of brass knuckles through the John F. Kennedy airport in Queens, New York last month (Nov. 2022) dismissed after issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD), per TMZ. This means the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion won’t find himself in any further trouble should he not break the law and get arrested in the U.S. in the next six months.
MMAmania.com
Larissa Pacheco admits to ‘frustrating’ omission from Cris Cyborg fight talk: ‘I want to be a part of this’
Larissa Pacheco has become one of the greatest success stories in the history of Professional Fighters League (PFL). The 28-year-old knockout artist helped kick off the promotion in its first year after rebranding from its period as World Series of Fighting (WSOF). A Bantamweight prospect during her time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2014 and 2015, Pacheco is now the force at 155 and 145 pounds after winning her first title in the promotion along with the $1 million prize.
MMAmania.com
Chatri Sityodtong insists ONE Championship is bigger and better than UFC: ‘There’s no question’
ONE Championship no longer feels that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts (MMA). The promotion announced today (Mon., Dec. 5, 2022) that after a decade of building itself as a top global entity in Asia, ONE makes its U.S. debut on May 5, 2023, with ONE on Prime Video 10. ONE wrapped its 2022 schedule this past weekend with a big doubleheader night of action, showcasing fights across ONE on Prime Video 5 and ONE 164. At the end of the night, Founder and President, Chatri Sityodtong, felt it was time he could confidently say UFC is no longer the top MMA organization.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Fiery Mac Tweet-And-Deletes Roidy Rogan
I don’t think Conor McGregor is going to be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) anytime soon. The Irish superstar is not happy with the podcasting legend and longtime UFC color commentator, particularly after recent remarks about his vacation from the USADA testing program. In order to...
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship signs crop of undefeated fighters, including younger brother of Ray Cooper III
ONE Championship is adding to its already extensive roster. MMA Mania confirmed today (Tues., Dec. 6, 2022) with sources close to the promotion that four undefeated prospects have been signed. The names include Shamil Erdogan (8-0), Akbar Abdulaev (8-0), Aaron Canarte (10-0), and Blake Cooper (2-0). Amongst the names, Cooper,...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou’s manager recalls ‘crazy fight day’ with racist texts and legal letters
Francis Ngannou hasn’t fought since a decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in Jan. 2022. “The Predator” shredded his knee in training weeks out from that bout, but refused to pull out because he wanted to complete the final fight on his UFC contract. Ngannou and UFC had been on the outs for more than one year, but things really hit their worst on the day of the fight as the UFC threatened to sue Ngannou’s manager (details here).
