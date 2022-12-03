Read full article on original website
Wednesday Morning News Roundup
Following local protests and international criticism, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors reversed a decision Tuesday that would have allowed law enforcement to deploy armed robots. One week ago, the board gave a go-ahead for the police to use killer remote-controlled robots in what police have described as dire, life...
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
Man Shot On Bike Trail Expected To Survive
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police say the condition of a man shot while on a bike trail Tuesday night has stabilized and he is now expected to survive. Police are investigating a shooting reported about 7:25 p.m. on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets south of downtown San Jose.
Michelin-recognized Bay Area Thai restaurant to close after nearly 20 years
However, this won't be the last customers will see of them.
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
California university decides to shut down historic railroad for good
"One of the most unusual small railroads anywhere" is gone forever.
‘Far more than just a bar crawl’: San Francisco SantaCon explained
We've got answers - and a direct line to Santa.
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye. The employee was assaulted Nov. 12 when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability...
Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court
NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
San Francisco legacy business Babylon Burning and Local Brewing Co. devastated by two-alarm fire
"It just broke our spirits."
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
The country’s best ice rink is in the Bay Area but not at Union Square, according to Yelp
A total of three Bay Area ice rinks ranked among 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
San Francisco's moderate revolt continues with Joel Engardio victory
San Francisco Supervisor-elect Joel Engardio painted his opponent, District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, as out of touch with constituents.
40-Year-Old Antioch Man Dies In Crash
ANTIOCH (BCN) A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified...
New Uc Berkeley Police Chief To Take Over In February
The former interim head of the U.S. Capitol Police will be the new chief of police for the University of California at Berkeley, campus officials announced Monday. Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023 and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials. Pittman...
These Bay Area restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
San Francisco supervisors abruptly reverse lethal police robot policy
Board members emphasized the suspension is not permanent.
