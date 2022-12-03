ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lorenzo, CA

SFGate

Wednesday Morning News Roundup

Following local protests and international criticism, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors reversed a decision Tuesday that would have allowed law enforcement to deploy armed robots. One week ago, the board gave a go-ahead for the police to use killer remote-controlled robots in what police have described as dire, life...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank

On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain.  Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Shot On Bike Trail Expected To Survive

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police say the condition of a man shot while on a bike trail Tuesday night has stabilized and he is now expected to survive. Police are investigating a shooting reported about 7:25 p.m. on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets south of downtown San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye. The employee was assaulted Nov. 12 when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court

NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

40-Year-Old Antioch Man Dies In Crash

ANTIOCH (BCN) A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

New Uc Berkeley Police Chief To Take Over In February

The former interim head of the U.S. Capitol Police will be the new chief of police for the University of California at Berkeley, campus officials announced Monday. Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023 and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials. Pittman...
BERKELEY, CA

