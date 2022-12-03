Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing
The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NBC Sports
Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad
Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
NBC Sports
'Perfectionist' Purdy pleased with 49ers' win but not satisfied
SANTA CLARA -- Rookie Brock Purdy entered Sunday’s game with the 49ers trailing 7-3 just 5 1/2 minutes into a marquee matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy played well enough in relief of starter Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers to earn an emotional 33-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Where are they now? Buddy Parrott enjoying down time
Buddy Parrott played outsized roles in two of the most dramatic races in NASCAR history. Now 83 years old and retired from the sport since 2001, Parrott looks back on those two days as highlights of a career that began in the early 1970s. In the 1990 Daytona 500, champion...
Ex-Nebraska Assistant Top Candidate For Head Coaching Job
An experienced coach could receive his first collegiate head-coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is a candidate to replace Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina. Chadwell reportedly accepted a seven-year deal to become Liberty's head coach after leading the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record over the last three seasons.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
NBC Sports
Steph Curry upgrades to larger luxury home in Atherton
Not to another team, but instead to a new and very large luxury home in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton. Last fall, the four-time NBA champion and his wife, Ayesha, quietly sold their California home to a Singapore-based billionaire for a whopping $31.2 million. The Currys were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June 2019. And now with the house off the market, they leave with $150,000 in profit.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
NBC Sports
Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing
The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
NBC Sports
49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield
The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach...
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger
Joe Gibbs Racing warned fans about the graphic nature of a new video it shared on Twitter that shows the finger of Christopher Bell's jackman getting crushed during a late pit stop in Phoenix. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson
On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10. Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job. The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at ‘Negative’ Comments About Her Daughter
Brittany Mahomes revealed that she was a little nervous about welcoming a new member into the family recently. In an... The post Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at ‘Negative’ Comments About Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
NBC Sports
49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury
Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days. Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.
Comments / 0