ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing

The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
NBC Sports

Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NBC Sports

Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad

Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

'Perfectionist' Purdy pleased with 49ers' win but not satisfied

SANTA CLARA -- Rookie Brock Purdy entered Sunday’s game with the 49ers trailing 7-3 just 5 1/2 minutes into a marquee matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy played well enough in relief of starter Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers to earn an emotional 33-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports

Where are they now? Buddy Parrott enjoying down time

Buddy Parrott played outsized roles in two of the most dramatic races in NASCAR history. Now 83 years old and retired from the sport since 2001, Parrott looks back on those two days as highlights of a career that began in the early 1970s. In the 1990 Daytona 500, champion...
The Spun

Ex-Nebraska Assistant Top Candidate For Head Coaching Job

An experienced coach could receive his first collegiate head-coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is a candidate to replace Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina. Chadwell reportedly accepted a seven-year deal to become Liberty's head coach after leading the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record over the last three seasons.
CONWAY, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion

Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Steph Curry upgrades to larger luxury home in Atherton

Not to another team, but instead to a new and very large luxury home in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton. Last fall, the four-time NBA champion and his wife, Ayesha, quietly sold their California home to a Singapore-based billionaire for a whopping $31.2 million. The Currys were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June 2019. And now with the house off the market, they leave with $150,000 in profit.
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing

The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield

The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach...
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
Sportscasting

Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger

Joe Gibbs Racing warned fans about the graphic nature of a new video it shared on Twitter that shows the finger of Christopher Bell's jackman getting crushed during a late pit stop in Phoenix. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson

On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10. Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job. The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR

Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury

Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days. Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy