Not to another team, but instead to a new and very large luxury home in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton. Last fall, the four-time NBA champion and his wife, Ayesha, quietly sold their California home to a Singapore-based billionaire for a whopping $31.2 million. The Currys were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June 2019. And now with the house off the market, they leave with $150,000 in profit.

ATHERTON, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO