Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points as Nebraska upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53. It's the highest-ranked opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten on the road since 1997. Nebraska beat the Bluejays for the first time in 14 regular-season meetings in Omaha since 1995. Creighton lost...
Huskers 247: Brahmer now an Iowa State commit
Michael Schaefer of the recruiting site Huskers 247 reports that Pierce High School senior tight end Ben Brahmer has decommitted from Nebraska and has committed to Iowa State. Schaefer says Cyclone Alert has reported that Brahmer had been "in consistent communication with the Cyclones ever since Scott Frost’s firing," is now planning on joining Iowa State.
Shelley scores 29, Nebraska surprises No. 20 Maryland 90-67
COLLEGE PARK. Md. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers, Nebraska dominated the second half, and the Cornhuskers defeated No. 20 Maryland 90-67 in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Humphrey St. Francis grad Allison Weidner had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Nebraska. Isabelle...
Creighton men's soccer reaches College Cup with 3-2 Win at No. 4 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. - In a battle of the NCAA's best offense (Creighton) versus the best defense (No.4 Duke), the adage that "defense wins championship' fell short as the Creighton men's Soccer team downed Duke 3-2 to advance to the College Cup (Final Four) on Saturday, December 3. The win lifted...
Report: Rhule meets with Brahmer, other Husker prospects
According to the podcast, The Great Cornholio, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule was in Norfolk on Saturday to meet with prospects and the coach made a trip to Pierce to meet with tight end commit Ben Brahmer. According to the article, Rhule posted a photo on Twitter and it was...
No. 1 Millard South to battle No. 3 Norfolk in Tuesday wrestling dual
A big wrestling dual is scheduled for Tuesday night at Norfolk High School. Two of the top three programs in the state will compete on the mats when defending state champion and top-ranked Millard South grapples with No. 3 Norfolk. Panther coach Justin Grey says they practice like they’re the...
Rail workers say deal won't resolve quality-of-life concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. Railroad workers face difficult tradeoffs that sometimes force them to skip doctor's appointments or miss family events. The railroads acknowledge that more needs to be done to address workers' “work-life balance concerns," but managers believe these new contracts should help create more predictable schedules. And the five-year deals include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.
