Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points as Nebraska upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53. It's the highest-ranked opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten on the road since 1997. Nebraska beat the Bluejays for the first time in 14 regular-season meetings in Omaha since 1995. Creighton lost...
norfolkneradio.com
Huskers 247: Brahmer now an Iowa State commit
Michael Schaefer of the recruiting site Huskers 247 reports that Pierce High School senior tight end Ben Brahmer has decommitted from Nebraska and has committed to Iowa State. Schaefer says Cyclone Alert has reported that Brahmer had been "in consistent communication with the Cyclones ever since Scott Frost’s firing," is now planning on joining Iowa State.
norfolkneradio.com
Creighton men's soccer reaches College Cup with 3-2 Win at No. 4 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. - In a battle of the NCAA's best offense (Creighton) versus the best defense (No.4 Duke), the adage that "defense wins championship' fell short as the Creighton men's Soccer team downed Duke 3-2 to advance to the College Cup (Final Four) on Saturday, December 3. The win lifted...
norfolkneradio.com
No. 1 Millard South to battle No. 3 Norfolk in Tuesday wrestling dual
A big wrestling dual is scheduled for Tuesday night at Norfolk High School. Two of the top three programs in the state will compete on the mats when defending state champion and top-ranked Millard South grapples with No. 3 Norfolk. Panther coach Justin Grey says they practice like they’re the...
norfolkneradio.com
Report: Rhule meets with Brahmer, other Husker prospects
According to the podcast, The Great Cornholio, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule was in Norfolk on Saturday to meet with prospects and the coach made a trip to Pierce to meet with tight end commit Ben Brahmer. According to the article, Rhule posted a photo on Twitter and it was...
Comments / 0