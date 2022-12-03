ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Community donates nearly $50,000 to Times Old Newsies on annual collection day

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaLdP_0jWCyNtl00

The Erie community turned out for the needy in a big way on Friday.

One-day donations to the Times Old Newsies neared $50,000 during the annual fundraiser, topping last year's total by about $5,000.

2022 advance report:Times Old Newsies will be back on the streets Friday to collect donations for Erie's needy

"Thanks for the generosity of the Erie community," said Old Newsies President Scott Barnes, "Our Newsies that were on the street numbered close to 100 volunteers."

Braving temperatures only in the high 30s on Friday, those volunteers stood outside of Country Fair convenience stores across the Erie region, as well as the Millcreek Mall and other retail locations.

The Old Newsies donation drive began in 1939 with newspaper delivery boys accepting donations in return for a daily newspaper. To date, the nonprofit organization has collected over $2 million. Each year, the funds are used to provide food baskets to families in need during the holidays.

2021 report:Times Old Newsies raise $45,000 during Friday's annual donation drive

How to help

  • Donations are still welcome online at gofundme.com/f/erie-times-news-old-newsies
  • Donors can also send a check to Times Old Newsies, 205 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16534. Checks should be made payable to Times Old Newsies.

