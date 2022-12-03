Metro Bus announces the 12th Annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive

The Jolly Trolley Food Drive returns to the road for 2022. Metro Bus, along with local partners, announced that members of the community will be able to donate cash and/or non-perishable food items at area grocery stores Dec. 13-15. The Jolly Trolley will be at Coborn’s in Sauk Rapids, Lunds & Byerlys and Coborn’s on Cooper in St. Cloud, respectively, from 3-6 p.m. each afternoon.

Sponsors of the food drive include Townsquare Media, St. Cloud Metro Bus, Royal Tire, North Central Bus and Equipment, and SpartanNash; the grocery stores hosting the drive each night; and contributors Rengel Printing Company and Mustang Signs & Graphics. North Central Bus and SpartanNash will get the Jolly Trolley off to a fast start this year with donations of food and money on Dec. 12. Donations will go to area food shelves including Catholic Charities Emergency Services, the Promise Neighborhood of Central MN and the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army.

Cash donations are encouraged more since food shelves are able to purchase up to five times as much food with each dollar as retail customers. Food shelves are also able to purchase for specific needs. Additionally, all monetary donations in December to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army are matched through the Stearns Bank Community Challenge, up to $100,000.

“The Jolly Trolley is a way for Metro Bus, as well as our partners, to give back to the community that has supported us for decades,” said Ryan Daniel, CEO of Metro Bus. “We care about our community and those who use our services. The food drive is a great way to support our neighbors who are in need. The last couple of years have been difficult for everyone but we appreciate the help of our partner businesses and their employees to keep the Jolly Trolley full during the pandemic.”

The Jolly Trolley first rolled out in 2011 and total collections over the past 12 years exceed 45,000 lbs of food and $25,000 including 7,400 lbs and nearly $1,800 last year.