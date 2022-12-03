ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Vandegrift uses late goal-line stand to beat Dripping Springs in classic playoff thriller

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

CEDAR PARK — The most important game in the history of Vandegrift football was determined by a massive pileup just inches from the goal line.

Dripping Springs, needing a foot to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining Friday night at Gupton Stadium, tried to win it on a quarterback sneak by Austin Novosad. Vandegrift’s defense had other ideas.

With fans from both teams hoping and screaming, Vandegrift held its ground to earn a 27-24 victory over Dripping Springs in a Class 6A Division II regional championship thriller.

Vandegrift (13-1) advances to the state semifinals to play powerhouse Katy (14-0) on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Kickoff time has not been determined.

Given the football with 1:47 to play, the Vipers iced the game with a first-down run by quarterback Brayden Buchanan on a third-and-4 play in the final minute.

But while there were many stars wearing Vandegrift colors, everyone was talking about the fourth-down stop. It was the greatest play in team history, Sanders said. Linebacker Diego De La Vara Vazquez came up with a fumble. Linemen Ian Witt and Daemian Wimberly and linebacker Oliver Yndo stuffed the play at the line of scrimmage.

“We killed every gap so (the Tigers) couldn’t get much movement,” Sanders said.

This marks the second time Vandegrift has reached a state semifinal. The 2014 Vipers made it to the fifth round before losing to Temple one step short of state.

As for Friday’s game, Vandegrift avenged its only loss of the season, a 23-20 setback to the Tigers in the season opener for both teams in August.

“We always pride ourselves in working hard on defense but give credit to Dripping Springs,” Yndo said. “They’re incredible and everyone knows what happened the last time we played them. It was really dicey tonight in certain situations. Our coach, Drew Sanders, tells us to never give up, never lose hope, never lose confidence.”

Dripping Springs (12-2) dominated time of possession, keeping the ball for 33 of the game’s 48 minutes. Led by running back Jack Tyndall, who rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown, the Tigers ran 77 offensive plays — 65 on the ground — compared to 38 for Vandegrift.

Novosad, playing in his final high school game before he joins the Baylor football team next season, acted more as a game manager than a proficient thrower, completed 7 of 12 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Dripping Springs coach Galen Zimmerman said he wanted to pound the football through the middle of the line, adding, “We could see that stretching the field vertically was going to be difficult.”

The plan worked well early. When Tyndall scored on a short run midway through the second quarter, the Tigers led 17-7.

Vandegrift, though, would fight back. Running back Alex Witt, who rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, scored late in the second quarter to narrow the gap to 17-14. The Vipers would earn momentum going into the break when All-State place-kicker Hayden Arnold drilled a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Both teams traded blows in the second half. Dripping Springs receiver Kyle Koch capped a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter with a 22-yard scoring catch from Novosad. The Vipers countered two minutes later when Buchanan hooked up with Ray'Jean Middleton on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

The Vipers took their first and only lead of the game when Arnold hit a 32-yard field goal with 10:19 to play in the fourth quarter.

That turned out to be the winning score.

No one had a bigger smile after the game than Buchanan, who overcame two early interceptions. He passed for 150 yards and a touchdown. While Novosad is considered the future of Baylor’s football team, Buchanan is heading to Waco on a baseball scholarship.

“This was a stellar win,” said Buchanan, clutching the gold regional championship trophy. “There’s a saying about the teams you remember win in December. We found a way to get it done. It was ugly at times, but we got the job done and at the end of the day we won the game.”

