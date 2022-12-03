Several local elections remained undecided when the dust settled on Nov. 8.Voters had a chance Tuesday to make their voices heard in the runoff. Here are the preliminary, unofficial results from Benton and Washington county election commissions: Rogers City Council: Incumbent Clay Kendall won against Rachel Crawford with 53% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Springdale City Council: Incumbent Brian Powell won against Alice Gachuzo-Colin with nearly 78% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Bentonville School Board: Two races were on the ballot. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado with nearly 64% of the vote to represent Zone 3....

BENTON, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO