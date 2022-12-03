ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

How to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 in Northwest Arkansas

It's not too early to start making plans to ring in 2023. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville — The Noon Year's Eve event is family-friendly, free and includes art-making, live music, games and dancing from 11am-3pm. George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville — Start with a 6pm...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Whole Pet Announces New Location in Bentonville

Bentonville, AR – Whole Pet, a family-owned pet retail store in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, is expanding its business. The company is opening a fourth location in Bentonville, at 1400 SE Walton Blvd near I-49. The Grand Opening date will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm! Free nail trims will be offered, as well as raffles for free pet food, gift cards, and supplies.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year

You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Rogers organization offers volunteer opportunities and holiday help

ROGERS, Ark. — Dec. 5 is International Volunteer Day, which offers a great reminder to give back during the holiday season. CARE Community Center in Rogers works hard to help as many people as possible with their program CARE for the Holidays. Along with teaming up with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, the organization also offers a food pantry. According to the Executive Director Kimberly Porter, even Santa joins the organization for some of the work.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Heavy rain & flooding possible tomorrow night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says rain chances will build throughout the day Wednesday. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible tomorrow night into Thursday morning.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hitthatline.com

Maybe everybody jumped gun with Odom to Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was wrong Sunday evening. When he said he expected both coordinators to be with the Razorbacks going forward, he probably didn’t even know UNLV was targeting defensive coordinator Barry Odom, the ol’ boy he was sitting beside. News started...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

2022 midterm runoff results for Northwest Arkansas

Several local elections remained undecided when the dust settled on Nov. 8.Voters had a chance Tuesday to make their voices heard in the runoff. Here are the preliminary, unofficial results from Benton and Washington county election commissions: Rogers City Council: Incumbent Clay Kendall won against Rachel Crawford with 53% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Springdale City Council: Incumbent Brian Powell won against Alice Gachuzo-Colin with nearly 78% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Bentonville School Board: Two races were on the ballot. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado with nearly 64% of the vote to represent Zone 3....
BENTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy