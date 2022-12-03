Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
Controversy surrounds Eureka Springs Christmas display
Controversy over a nativity scene at Basin Park in Eureka Springs nearly put a stop to a decades long tradition.
How to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 in Northwest Arkansas
It's not too early to start making plans to ring in 2023. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville — The Noon Year's Eve event is family-friendly, free and includes art-making, live music, games and dancing from 11am-3pm. George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville — Start with a 6pm...
nwahomepage.com
Whole Pet Announces New Location in Bentonville
Bentonville, AR – Whole Pet, a family-owned pet retail store in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, is expanding its business. The company is opening a fourth location in Bentonville, at 1400 SE Walton Blvd near I-49. The Grand Opening date will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm! Free nail trims will be offered, as well as raffles for free pet food, gift cards, and supplies.
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
KHBS
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
KHBS
Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year
You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
KHBS
Rogers organization offers volunteer opportunities and holiday help
ROGERS, Ark. — Dec. 5 is International Volunteer Day, which offers a great reminder to give back during the holiday season. CARE Community Center in Rogers works hard to help as many people as possible with their program CARE for the Holidays. Along with teaming up with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, the organization also offers a food pantry. According to the Executive Director Kimberly Porter, even Santa joins the organization for some of the work.
KHBS
Heavy rain & flooding possible tomorrow night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says rain chances will build throughout the day Wednesday. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible tomorrow night into Thursday morning.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
Springdale, Benton County police set Shop With a Cop plans
The Springdale Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office have announced plans for their annual "Shop With a Cop" events.
National football award to be presented at Crystal Bridges
The Burlsworth Trophy is given every year to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.
hitthatline.com
Maybe everybody jumped gun with Odom to Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was wrong Sunday evening. When he said he expected both coordinators to be with the Razorbacks going forward, he probably didn’t even know UNLV was targeting defensive coordinator Barry Odom, the ol’ boy he was sitting beside. News started...
2022 midterm runoff results for Northwest Arkansas
Several local elections remained undecided when the dust settled on Nov. 8.Voters had a chance Tuesday to make their voices heard in the runoff. Here are the preliminary, unofficial results from Benton and Washington county election commissions: Rogers City Council: Incumbent Clay Kendall won against Rachel Crawford with 53% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Springdale City Council: Incumbent Brian Powell won against Alice Gachuzo-Colin with nearly 78% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Bentonville School Board: Two races were on the ballot. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado with nearly 64% of the vote to represent Zone 3....
Tyson Foods to give $50M in bonuses to team members
Tyson Foods is again thanking its team members by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts.
Prairie Grove community gathers to support teachers amid video controversy
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Parents gathered outside Prairie Grove Middle School on Monday, after outrage was sparked when the district showed staff a fake school shooting memorial video. On Friday, a special school board meeting was called where the middle school's principal and the district's superintendent announced they'd be...
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0