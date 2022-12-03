ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Jacksonville hosts mobile E-Waste collection

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 3rd, the City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division is hosting another Mobile Household Hazardous & E-Waste Collection Event at Oceanway Park (12215 Sago Ave) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Types of hazardous household waste which may be brought to the HHW Facility or mobile collection events include:

  • Pesticides, pool chemicals, or any other type of chemicals or acids
  • Car parts, scrap metal, antifreeze, motor oil or used oil filters
  • Gas, propane, kerosene or diesel fuel/tanks
  • Fireworks, flares, fire extinguishers, gun powder or ammunition
  • Drain cleaners, paint, varnish, shellac, thinners or strippers
  • Thermometers or thermostats
  • Car batteries or rechargable batteries
  • Photographic chemicals
  • Fertilizer
  • Aerosol cans
  • Fluorescent or Compact Flourescent (CFL) lights/tubes/bulbs
  • Disposing paint/motor oil limits are 27 gallons of paint and/or 27 gallons of motor oil in a 30 day period per Duval County Resident.

E-Waste

Residents are encouraged to use a mobile collection event or the Household Hazardous Waste Facility for the recycling of electronic waste.

Types of e-waste which may be brought to the HHW Facility or mobile collection events include:

  • Televisions*
  • Computer monitors*
  • Computer terminals
  • CPUs
  • Keyboards
  • Scanners
  • Stereo equipment
  • Radios
  • VCRs
  • DVDs
  • Camcorders
  • Desk and mobile phones
  • Pagers
  • Power tools
  • Small kitchen appliances (i.e. microwaves, toaster ovens)
  • Health and beauty appliances

These items will be collected as part of normal garbage collection service if left at the curb. However, once these items enter the waste stream with normal garbage they cannot be recycled and are disposed of in the landfill. These items are only collected from residences. Businesses should check for available recycling centers to arrange for the recycling and/or disposal of any e-wastes.

For information, call (904) 387-8847 or click here.

