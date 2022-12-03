'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week
Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
FOX 11 and 41
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Yakima Herald Republic
Luminaria walk and letters to Santa in Yakima this weekend
Enjoy the holiday spirit this weekend with two free events in Yakima. The annual Luminaria 2022 is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 2022, at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. From 6-10 p.m., make your way through the candlelit, mile-long loop trail through the arboretum. The path has 1,000...
Yakima Herald Republic
Season of Sharing aims to brighten holidays for more families
The Season of Sharing series gives readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need. Over the next few weeks, the Yakima Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information. The effort is a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Olan Ray Laughery, 90
Olan Ray Laughery, 90, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81, of Naches died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Foursquare Church youth pastor Jasmine Jones feels blessed to work with teens
While some may recall their teenage years fondly, filled with fun, freedom and friends, it’s also a time of life with many challenges. A little help with those challenges can go a long way. Jasmine Jones is among those in our community providing that help, as youth pastor at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Inez Davis Taylor, 82
Inez Davis Taylor, 82, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
The Arts Scene: Leo Adams featured in Boxx holiday show
The Boxx Gallery is celebrating its eighth holiday show, “The Joy of Community,” which includes the work of many local artists such as W.D. Frank, LeAnne Ries, Darcie Roberts, Brian Holtzinger and Rosalyn McWatters. This year’s show will also feature the work of Leo Adams. This year...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope
Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
KEPR
Kennewick Public Market hosts ARC of Tri-Cities Special Olympics fundraiser on Saturday
Kennewick Wash. — The Arc of Tri-Cities partnered today with local law enforcement, Broadmoor RV, and the Kennewick Public Market to fundraise for the Tri-Cities Special Olympics. Agency vehicles from all three cities as well as Benton County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, and Hanford Patrol were present as...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents bring questions about traffic, nuisance animals and more to city forum
Yakima residents brought questions and concerns about traffic near Rainier Square, bike and pedestrian safety, nuisance animals and more to a community forum Thursday night in Yakima’s District 3. Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, police Chief Matt Murray and Public Works Director Scott Schafer answered questions at the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jerry Allen Sherman, 72
Jerry Allen Sherman, 72, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Dec. 3. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
yaktrinews.com
Kids, teens and adults flock to Carmichael Hill for snow day
RICHLAND, Wash. — Despite a semi-covered snowy hill, kids, teens and even some adults took full advantage of a snow day at Carmichael Hill in Richland. “Sledding!” Cash Jeffries yelled. Jeffries and his cousin Colton were fearless going down the hill. “When I was doing that mega-ramp I...
ifiberone.com
Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin
CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
