ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

Porter Airlines prepares to shake up its passenger experiance

Porter Airlines is preparing to update its passenger experience as it gets ready to take its new aircraft. Porter E2-195 climbing out over Toronto – Rendering, Embraer. The airline currently operates the De Havilland Dash 8-400, with it due to open up new markets when it commences flying the Embraer E195-E2. This addition will add a 132-seater aircraft to the fleet, with the airline holding orders for 50 of the type.
BoardingArea

easyJet adds nine routes from the UK to Europe for Summer 2023

It might be a cool 2 degrees centigrade out today – but there are some new routes from easyJet to help you think of warmer times in Summer 2023. easyJet Airbus A320neo taxing at Manchester Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The move follows recent announcements of...
BoardingArea

Should Pilots Deliberately Delay Flights To Protest Stricter Airport Security?

Angered over a significant increase in secondary checks of pilots using the Known Crewmember program, the American Airlines’ pilots union is suggesting its members deliberately delay flights by using standard security checkpoints. Pilots Face Increased Secondary Screenings At U.S. Airports. The Known Crewmember program (KCM) allows pilots and flight...
BoardingArea

Southwest To Have Faster Wi-Fi On All Planes By Mid-2023

If there’s one “first world problem” that’s annoying on flights, it’s when there’s no internet. The second most annoying? Spotty internet that goes in and out. And the third most annoying is, of course, slow internet. One airline is trying to fix that latter one on their flights.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

211K+
Followers
29K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy