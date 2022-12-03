Porter Airlines is preparing to update its passenger experience as it gets ready to take its new aircraft. Porter E2-195 climbing out over Toronto – Rendering, Embraer. The airline currently operates the De Havilland Dash 8-400, with it due to open up new markets when it commences flying the Embraer E195-E2. This addition will add a 132-seater aircraft to the fleet, with the airline holding orders for 50 of the type.

