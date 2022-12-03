‘It’s got to stop. There’s no easy solution’: Pastors hold prayer rally against youth violence

“I can only imagine, oh God, what these mothers must be feeling. We’re crying out, right now in the name of Jesus,” said Alonia Parks with Dream to Destiny Ministries.

Faith leaders are believing in the power of prayer, while calling for action. They met for a prayer rally against youth violence Friday night, outside Atlantic Station on the 17th Street Bridge.

“We’re sick and tired of seeing young bodies shot, young bodies buried,” said Pastor Keith Hammond with New Generation Baptist Church.

That’s exactly what happened almost a week ago, when 12-year old Zyion Charles and 15-year old Cameron Jackson were shot and killed during a shooting in Midtown Atlanta. Police said the shooting was gang-related, but Jackson’s family said he wasn’t in a gang. On Friday night, they lit candles with the two victim’s initials.

Bishop Dexter Johnson with Higher Ground Empowerment Center Church said there has to be a change.

“We’re here to answer that call, to let the city know ‘Enough is enough.’ Our young people are dying senselessly, out here on these streets,” said Johnson.

Bernice King, with the King Center, was also at the rally. She’s concerned with what’s happening with our young people.

“It’s got to stop. There’s no easy solution, but it’s going to take all of us, in a coordinated fashion, working together, to come up with a strategy, to address it, because it’s very complex,” said King.

Part of that complexity is the possible connection between music and the violent message portrayed behind it.

Atlanta rapper Young Dro has a son. He said he wants to address that connection: “I would suggest that rappers hold a panel to actually tell, what they meant behind some of the music, because we don’t actually put out music for you to actually live that way, but sometimes it influences you to do the wrong thing.”

There will be a meeting discussing youth violence Tuesday, December 6th at 7:30 p.m. It will be at Higher Ground Church at 561 Spencer Street in Atlanta.

