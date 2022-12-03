ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

The National Labor Relations Board is trying to silence employer speech

By Steve Delie, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQQKN_0jWCwotM00
Isaac Brekken/AP Images for NFL Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy is pictured in this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo. The NLRB has accused Jassy of unfair labor practice for talking about Amazon employees’ quest to unionize.

Federal law gives businesses the right to share their views about unions to their employees, provided they make no threats or promises. Someone needs to tell that to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The NLRB recently filed a complaint against Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, claiming a statement he made on CNBC constituted an unfair labor practice. When asked about the ongoing campaign to unionize Amazon, Jassy said:

“It’s employees’ choice whether or not they want to join a union. We happen to think they’re better off not doing so, for a couple of reasons at least. You know, first, at a place like Amazon that empowers employees, if they see something they can do better for customers or for themselves, they can go meet in a room, decide how [to] change it — and change it. That type of empowerment doesn’t happen when you have unions. It’s much more bureaucratic, it’s much slower. I also think people are better off having direct connections with their managers.”

None of that statement can be fairly read to imply a threat or promise. Instead, it makes clear that Jassy doesn’t believe Amazon’s employees need a union, and he thinks that unions create a more bureaucratic work environment. Nothing in this statement suggests a worker will be penalized for disagreeing, and no special favors are promised. This is precisely the kind of communication Section 8(c) of the National Relations Labor Act protects.

The NLRB’s complaint mentions a second interview, this one with Bloomberg, in which Jassy again acknowledged that, while the decision about whether to form a union belongs to the workers, “We happen to think they’re better off without a union.”

Jassy added, “We need to continue to provide the right benefits and we need to continue to work on safety, and that’s our intention.”

Again, Jassy argues that he doesn’t think unionization would benefit Amazon’s workers. Nothing in this statement could be read as threatening workers, or as promising them benefits for choosing not to unionize. So, what’s going on here?

There appears to be a concerted effort by the NLRB to stifle employers’ free speech. Another example can be seen in the board’s recent attempts to restrict EMUs, or employer meetings on unionization. Since the 1940s, employers have had the right to hold mandatory meetings in which they communicate to employees their opinions about unionization. These meetings take place during work hours, meaning that employees get paid for attending. And of course, employers cannot threaten employees or make promises to them during these meetings. EMUs are simply meetings designed to ensure that workers hear both sides of the story, so they can make a knowing, voluntary decision about whether to unionize.

It turns out that employees like hearing both sides. A recent poll released by the Institute for the American Worker shows EMUs are popular, especially among union members themselves, with 59 percent of them holding a positive view. Despite this, NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo has recommended the board ban these meetings.

Taken together, the recent campaign against Amazon and the attack on EMUs sends a clear message to employers: Only unions have the right to speak about unionization.

If the NLRB gets its way, it will chill employers’ free-speech rights. Some employers will decide that keeping silent is better than risking a charge of unfair labor practice, and never share their perspective with employees. Workers, in turn, will hear only what the union wants to tell them, without any balancing message. The board is supposed to be a neutral referee between management and labor but its recent policies clearly place a thumb on the scale in favor of Big Labor.

The National Labor Relations Board needs a course correction. It must get back to doing what is best for America’s workers, not what’s best for unions.

Steve Delie is the director of labor policy and Workers for Opportunity at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland, Mich.

Comments / 7

Related
Apple Insider

Apple engaged in illegal anti-union tactics, finds labor board

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The National Labor Relations Board has evidence that Apple used anti-union tactics to try to stop unionization efforts, including interrogating and coercing employees. Apple has long been suspected of engaging in anti-union tactics, especially...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
itechpost.com

President Joe Biden Calls for an Investigation on Elon Musk's Ties With Other Countries

With Elon Musk's strengthening business outside the United States, President Joe Biden wants to question the billionaire's dealings with other countries. Engadget writes that Biden calls for a federal investigation of Musk as he is suspected to be a threat to national security. The Billionaire's Recent Deals Breed Doubt In...
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
The Hill

The Hill

798K+
Followers
90K+
Post
568M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy