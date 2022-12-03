USA vs. Netherlands Live Stream: How To Watch The World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Match

Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Image

Soccer fans and Americans unite! The 2022 World Cup continues, with the USA advancing to the round of 16 after beating Iran 1-0 on Tuesday. Next up: it’s the Netherlands, who have been killing it so far in group A, having beat Senegal and Qatar and tying with Ecuador. And with only a few more rounds of the cup to go, this game is imperative for the USA to win so that they may hopefully move to the quarter-finals to play either Argentina or Australia. So wherever you are in the country, come support the USA as they play the Netherlands, as there are plenty of ways to watch this game, with and without cable, and on Peacock, so you don’t have to miss it.

Want to learn about where to watch the USA vs Netherlands game? Read on below for more details.

When Does the USA Play Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup?

The USA faces off against the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3 (today!) on FOX.

What Time is the Netherlands vs. USA in the 2022 World Cup?

The Netherlands vs. USA game will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT).

How to Watch USA vs Netherlands Round of 16 Game Live Stream Online:

If you have cable, you can log into fox.com to watch the full USA vs Netherlands game. You can also download the FOX Sports app and watch the game from your phone or tablet.

How To Watch USA vs. Netherlands On Peacock:

All 64 World Cup matches will be available to stream in Spanish on Peacock. Though some of the past games were free to watch, you’ll need a Peacock premium ($4.99 per month) or premium plus ($9.99 per month) account to stream today’s round of 16 game, along with the rest of the matches within the world cup. You definitely won’t want to miss the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final game of the world cup, so sign up today for a subscription to peacock premium, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. USA Live Online Without Cable:

If you have a Hulu + Live TV bundle, you can watch the USA vs. Netherlands game just by logging in to your Hulu account and going to FOX. If you only have Hulu, you can add live TV to your plan for only $69.99 per month.

You can also stream the World Cup through Sling TV’s blue package ($20 for your first month), YouTube TV ($54.99 for your first three months), FuboTV, or on Direct TV Stream.

