How to watch the Vanderbilt basketball vs. Wofford game on TV, live stream plus game time

The Vanderbilt Commodores had an eventful weekend in Orange County, Calif. for the 2022 Wooden Legacy Tournament. After a win against Fresno State, the Commodores advanced to play Saint Mary's and lost 76-65.
This week, Vanderbilt faces off against the Wofford Terriers at home in Nashville, Tenn. at 4:00 p.m. CT.
How to watch the Vanderbilt vs. Wofford basketball game on TV, live stream
Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
Time: 4:00 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network+
Live stream: ESPN.com
