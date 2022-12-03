ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Vanderbilt basketball vs. Wofford game on TV, live stream plus game time

By Asha Lewis, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores had an eventful weekend in Orange County, Calif. for the 2022 Wooden Legacy Tournament. After a win against Fresno State, the Commodores advanced to play Saint Mary's and lost 76-65.

This week, Vanderbilt faces off against the Wofford Terriers at home in Nashville, Tenn. at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Here's how you can watch:

How to watch the Vanderbilt vs. Wofford basketball game on TV, live stream

Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network+

Live stream: ESPN.com

