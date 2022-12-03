Netherlands tops USMNT, 3-1, in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. men's national team appeared physically, emotionally and mentally gassed in its 3-1 loss to The Netherlands on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Netherlands center forward Memphis Depay broke the scoring deadlock in the 10th minute, following a series of swift one-touch passing. Wingback Daley Blind delivered a gut-punching second goal seconds before halftime. Thought USMNT substitute striker Haji Wright brought the Americans back with a goal in the 76th minute, stalwart Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries scored a decisive third goal in the 81st minute.

The Dutch advances to the quarterfinals and will face either Argentina or Australia on Dec. 9. The U.S. has bowed out of the World Cup at the Round of 16 for the third straight time as a World Cup participant.

The USMNT fielded four of the five youngest 2022 World Cup starting lineups, including the youngest against Iran on Nov. 29 (24 years, 321 days). The average age on Saturday was 25 years and 86 days.

