Netherlands tops USMNT, 3-1, in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

By Drake Hills, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The U.S. men's national team appeared physically, emotionally and mentally gassed in its 3-1 loss to The Netherlands on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Netherlands center forward Memphis Depay broke the scoring deadlock in the 10th minute, following a series of swift one-touch passing. Wingback Daley Blind delivered a gut-punching second goal seconds before halftime. Thought USMNT substitute striker Haji Wright brought the Americans back with a goal in the 76th minute, stalwart Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries scored a decisive third goal in the 81st minute.

The Dutch advances to the quarterfinals and will face either Argentina or Australia on Dec. 9. The U.S. has bowed out of the World Cup at the Round of 16 for the third straight time as a World Cup participant.

The USMNT fielded four of the five youngest 2022 World Cup starting lineups, including the youngest against Iran on Nov. 29 (24 years, 321 days). The average age on Saturday was 25 years and 86 days.

'The city gave a lot to me': How Hany Mukhtar pays it forward with Mukhtar Soccer Academy

As a gift for his 11th birthday, Elijah Eatherly stepped into a whole new world, where for a day, he was coached by Major League Soccer's best player. Towering over his Station Camp Elementary classmates at 5-foot-7, the fifth-grade Eatherly was one of the first 450 youth to attend the inaugural Mukhtar Soccer Academy clinics on Nov. 25-27, held at Lipscomb Academy, ran by Nashville SC forward Hany Mukhtar. Though Eatherly has begun to learn the basics at Gallatin Soccer Club, his world changed that Sunday, training with Mukhtar.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

