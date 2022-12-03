3 Reasons to Be Bullish on AMD Stock During This Downturn

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and a few reasons to remain bullish on the stock. The company continues to have a healthy balance sheet and an impressive roadmap for future technology. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 1, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.