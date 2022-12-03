Read full article on original website
Dragons Punch Ticket Into NJCAA Title Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in three seasons, the Hutchinson Community College football team will play for a national championship. Dylan Kedzior and Malik Benson combined for four touchdowns and the Hutchinson defense slammed the door on Coffeyville over the final three quarters as the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory over No. 4 Coffeyville in the NJCAA Playoff National Semifinals on Saturday at Gowns Stadium.
⛳ HutchCC's Young now in Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Hutchinson Community College men’s golf coach Chris Young was enshrined into the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Monday night. The GCAA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced on Monday at the GCAA Hall of Fame Banquet at the Planet Hollywood resort.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Youth of the Year on Thursday is sold out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson is hosting its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Every seat is filled for the event. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
‘Either sink or swim’: Wichita State basketball faces pivotal moment early in its season
Wichita State is facing a pivotal moment in its season after narrow losses to K-State and Missouri.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
⚾️ Wind Surge sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings
WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita Wind Surge on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The club will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
nomadlawyer.org
Wichita: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Wichita Kansas. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Wichita Kansas has many attractions to offer. You will find museums, parks, and zoos. The city is also known for its restaurants and entertainment. The Mid-America All-Indian Museum is a...
Kansas man dies after SUV rolls into a field
CRAWFORD COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11:30p.m. Monday in Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hyundai Vera Cruz driven by Robert E. Shaver, 70, Pittsburg, Kansas, was southbound at 1065 220th Road. The SUV traveled off the roadway to the west, struck...
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
KWCH.com
Investigation of a missing Wichita man
The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
WIBW
One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.
