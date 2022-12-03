Read full article on original website
Victoria
4d ago
Iowa Judges have to follow the law, which is generally set by the State Legislature. They do not get do whatever they want in court when sentencing defendants.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her
A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
KCJJ
Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense
A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
ourquadcities.com
Parking-spot argument leads to arrests
An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KCJJ
Cedar County Sheriff’s Office announces $5,000 reward for info on subject who shot cat with crossbow bolt
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a subject who shot a cat with a crossbow bolt. The reward money is being provided by the Iowa chapter of the Humane Society. The cat, named “Atticus”, is among eight...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
KCJJ
Hills woman arrested for OWI twice in just over two months with dangerously high BAC
A Hills woman has been arrested for drunk driving twice in just over two months with what police say were dangerously high levels of intoxication. The latest incident was at the Iowa City Kwik Star on Keokuk Street, where 53-year-old Darci Orcutt of Sierra Park Drive was arrested just before 2:15 Tuesday morning. Orcutt reportedly admitted to driving her 2003 GMC Yukon from Hills after consuming alcohol throughout the night. Multiple open bottles of liquor were reportedly found inside her vehicle, and her breath alcohol concentration was measured at .284%. A study from the University of Toledo says a BAC of .25-.30% means “mental, physical and sensory functions are severely impaired”. Accidents are very likely, there is little comprehension, and the subject may pass out suddenly.
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested after police chase through Iowa City
An Illinois man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Patrick Osterman of Chicago fled from a traffic stop in his 2016 Mercedes Benz Monday night. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with Osterman just after 10pm and reports chasing his vehicle through Iowa City before Osterman finally pulled over on Highway 218 northbound near the Melrose Avenue exit. A search of the car allegedly turned up what investigators describe as a “large” amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Radio Iowa
Man shot by police in Mt. Pleasant after reported hostage situation
The Iowa DCI is investigating an apparent hostage situation that led to the shooting of a man by a police officer in Mount Pleasant Saturday night in southeast Iowa, as Theresa Rose reports:. Officers were called to a residence when a man reported being held at gunpoint. Police and sheriff’s...
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
superhits106.com
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of throwing stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner in the garbage after realizing it was not a cellphone
An Iowa City woman faces charges that she threw away a stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner after realizing it wasn’t a cellphone. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Rihana Alamin of East Market Street is seen on surveillance video browsing the aisles of CVS Pharmacy in the Old Capitol Town Center just before 12:45pm on November 10th. At one point, she can allegedly be seen taking an Iron Man electronic merchandise scanner and putting it in her purse. The scanner had been left unattended on top of some merchandise.
KBUR
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
ourquadcities.com
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
Armed suspect injured in officer involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An armed suspect was injured in an officer involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday night. At around 10:04 p.m. officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. According to an Iowa Division […]
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
Officer Involved Shooting in Mount Pleasant under Investigation
(Mt. Pleasant) A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on critical incident leave pending an officer-involved shooting investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Mainstreet for a male being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window. He exited the home through the bathroom window; while attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon, and an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the right arm.
One dead after shooting in Davenport
One man is dead in Davenport after police responded to a report of shots fired. Davenport Police officers were called to the 1500 block of West 16th Street on Monday, December 5 at approximately 5:06 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot […]
2 shot, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
