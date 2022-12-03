Read full article on original website
Little known before World Cup, Ramos goals lift Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — In his first start for Portugal's national team, Gonçalo Ramos showed that he has the goods — and the goals — to stand in for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
US, Belgium named among hosts for 6 F1 sprint races in 2023
LONDON (AP) — The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the famed Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium will host their first sprint races on the Formula One calendar for next season. F1 had already committed to doubling the number of sprints from...
German soccer facing day of decisions on coach, league CEO
BERLIN (AP) — German soccer faces a day of decisions amid questions over the futures of both national team coach Hansi Flick and league chief executive Donata Hopfen. The German soccer federation was meeting Wednesday to discuss the fallout from Germany’s early World Cup exit and simmering issues of discontent among Bundesliga clubs and teams from the second division.
Belgium forward Hazard retires from international soccer
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium forward Eden Hazard retired from international soccer on Wednesday, nearly a week after his country's aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup. The 31-year-old winger made his debut with the national team in 2008 at the age of 17. He made 126...
Labbadia back as coach for struggling Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart brought Bruno Labbadia back for a second spell as coach Monday as it fights to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Labbadia has been given a contract through June 2025 and will take charge of his first training session next week.
