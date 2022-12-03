3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Blues

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the St. Louis Blues for a Saturday night matchup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' string of home games continues when the Penguins welcome the St. Louis Blues to PPG Paints Arena. The Pens bounced back from the news of Kris Letang and overcame a 2-0 deficit against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, pulling out a 4-3 win.

The Penguins now sit at 12-8-4 as they take on the Blues (11-12-0) for the first time this season. Here's three things to watch for in this matchup of recent cup winners.

1. Power Play Finally Converts

The Penguins have arguably the most frustrating power play in hockey. Despite some of the most talented players in the NHL, the Pens' special teams have struggled all season. They currently rank 27th in the league, converting on a dismal 16% of their chances.

The tide may have turned, ever so slightly, in their win over the Golden Knights, however. Jake Guentzel fired a slap shot past the Knights' goaltender, ending the team's drought on the power play.

The Penguins have an excellent chance to keep this momentum going in their next game. Blues have one of the worst penalty kills in the league, ranking 30th out of 32 teams. If the Penguins want to correct their ailing power play, it starts with this matchup.

2. Struggle in St. Louis

Only a few seasons removed from their Stanley Cup run, the Blues are an organization in search on answers. They've dropped two straight and four of the last five games, pushing their record to below .500.

Perhaps the biggest issues for the Blues is in net. Despite the pedigree of starter Jordan Binnington, his performance has underwhelmed and disappointed. Back-up Tomas Greiss isn't a viable option to replace Binnington either, leaving the Blues in a precarious position between the pipes. Look out for the Penguins' swarming attack to overwhelm the Blues goalie, whoever is in net.

3. Rickard Rakell Near Career High Pace

Through 24 games, Rickard Rakell has already registered 10 goals. The first line winger has enjoyed success since his arrival in Pittsburgh, and he's stepped his game up this season as well. At his current pace, Rakell is set to match his career high of 34 goals. Playing alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel will only increase his chances of meeting or exceeding those numbers.

The last few games, the first line of Rakell, Guentzel, and Crosby have led the Penguins in all zones of the ice. They're forechecking aggressively, skating with speed, and establishing possession in the offensive zone. Rakell's play is a huge reason for the line's success, and he should continue to see the results of his hard work on the ice.

The Penguins face-off against the Blues at 7:00PM at PPG Paints Arena.

