Gainsville survives Roswell to advance to 6A state finals

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – With Roswell one yard and an extra point away from tying the game with under one minute remaining, the Gainesville defense made a stand.

With a spot in the Class AAAAAA state finals on the line, the Red Elephants forced back-to-back stops on defense after the Hornets got as close as the 1-yard line in the closing seconds and held on to survive with a 35-28 win in dramatic fashion.

The Hornets were looking to erase a 21-point deficit after the Red Elephants led 28-7 late in the second quarter.

With the win, Gainesville advances to their first state title game since winning the Class AAAAA state title 10 years ago. They will face Langston Hughes in the finals next Friday night in what will be a battle of two unbeatens.

“We’re going to enjoy this one, and then we’re going to put all our chips on the table,” first-year head coach Josh Niblett said. “We’re 14-0, (Hughes) is 14-0. It’s a great opportunity for us. This is all about us. We’ve got to lock in on what we’re doing. We’ll put a game plan together, our kids will play their tails off, and then we’ll see what happens at the end.”

The Red Elephants got down 7-0 in a blink of an eye after the Hornets needed just six plays to strike first after Ethan Crite hauled in a 24-yard touchdown from KJ Smith.

But it only took them 11 seconds to draw even after Darius Cannon returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

From there, the Red Elephants dominated the rest of the first half and went on to score three more touchdowns to cap off a 28-0 run after falling behind seven points early.

Sky Niblett made it 14-7 in favor of the Red Elephants on their next possession after hauling in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Baxter Wright. The touchdown was set up by a Niam Cheeks 68-yard run.

Gainesville took their seven-point lead into the second quarter and scored again on their next drive. A methodical drive down the field ended when Wright passed to Cannon for a 23-yard touchdown with just over nine minutes remaining before halftime.

With the Red Elephants defense continuing to do its job on defense and forcing punt after punt from the Hornets, their offense continued to capitalize.

Another Roswell punt led to a Gainesville touchdown - their third in as many drives - and took a commanding 28-7 lead when Wright hooked up with Tre Reece for a 21-yard touchdown with just under four minutes remaining in the first half.

In desperate need of some points, the Hornets ended the first half like they started it. Smith hit Chris Elko for a much-needed 26-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the second quarter, and that cut Gainesville’s lead to 28-14 heading into halftime.

The Hornets cut into the Red Elephants' lead further in the third quarter after Crite caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Smith. That trimmed Gaineville’s lead to 28-21 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

Gainesville responded, however, and re-gained a 14-point lead when Travien Watson caught a pass from Smith and raced into the end zone.

That gave the Red Elephants a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Roswell responded on its next drive and got the touchdown right back. With Gainesville’s defense starting to wear down, Roswell running back Nykahi Davenport scored from three yards out to trim the lead to 35-28 with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Just 27 seconds later, Gainesville’s one and only turnover of the game gave the ball back to the Roswell offense deep inside Red Elephant territory.

The Hornets got as close as the 14-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. That gave the ball back to the Gainesville offense with 5:36 to play, but a quick stop by the Hornet defense gave the ball back to Smith and the Hornet offense with another chance to tie the game.

Elko very nearly tied the game after catching a deep pass from Smith, but fell down at the 3-yard line. His inability to keep his feet gave the Gainesville defense an opportunity to make a goal-line stand, which they did.

Davenport carried the ball down to the 1-yard line before a bad snap on second-and-goal led to a 9-yard loss. Smith’s pass attempt on third-and-goal from the 10 fell incomplete and on fourth-and-goal, he passed incomplete again.

That gave the ball back to Gainesville and they ran out the final 25 seconds to survive.

Baxter finished his night 16 of 17 for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Cheeks rushed for 128 yards in the win.

