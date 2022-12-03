Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Southern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country South of Chicken. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, locally up to 12 inches. Local southerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin/ Eastern Shasta County, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be difficult with chain controls. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow is expected over the mountains later Friday into the weekend with major mountain travel impacts expected.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Exposed areas along highway 101 in South Central Oregon Coast and above 1500 feet inland away from the coast. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Bryce Canyon Country and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches from 2000 to 2500 feet, with 8 to 12 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight PST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Skagit County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Skagit County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 MPH. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie Areas of fog are expected through about midday today and will result in variable visibility. Expect visibility as low as one quarter mile in pockets of dense fog. If traveling, allow yourself extra time to reach your destination and ample stopping distance ahead of your vehicle. Be sure to use your low beams when encountering fog.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Portions of Cherokee County. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 556 AM CST, reporting gauges indicate elevated levels along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. This will cause lowland flooding along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Cornwall Furnace Park, Eastern Weiss Lake and Western Weiss Lake.
Comments / 0