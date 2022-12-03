Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds to 50 mph will continue South of Delta Junction through Tuesday afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country South of Chicken. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain early in the morning, then snow by mid morning. Ice accumulation less than 1/4 inch. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight AKST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A thin glaze of ice on bare pavement will make roadways very slick. Highest snow accumulations expected on the Haines Highway. The city of Haines will likely see around 2 to 4 inches before warming up enough Wed to start to mix with or change to rain. Accumulations there will be highly dependent on the timing of the warmup.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may also have dense freezing fog.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Skagit County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Skagit County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and possible local amounts up to four inches. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Erie, Lorain, Lucas, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Erie; Lorain; Lucas; Ottawa DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Lucas, Ottawa, Erie, Lorain and Ashtabula Inland Counties. In Pennsylvania, Southern Erie and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fulton, Knox, Peoria, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fulton; Knox; Peoria; Stark DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Knox, Stark, Peoria and Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Southern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Union, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Williamson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Foster, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear appropriate winter clothing if venturing out, and pack a winter survival kit if traveling. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Foster; McHenry; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Much of northwest and north central North Dakota, and the northern James River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Flint Hills including Riley, Pottawatomie, Geary, Wabaunsee, Morris and Lyon counties. This includes Interstate 70 and the Kansas Turnpike. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Sudden changes in visibility can make driving difficult, especially in the hilly terrain of the Flint Hills.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility below 1/4 mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Reno, Harvey, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick, Harper, Sumner and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may also have dense freezing fog.
Comments / 0