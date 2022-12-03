Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior mainly Nenana south. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country South of Chicken. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Blizzard Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern High Plains BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range above 11000 Feet and Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Skagit County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Skagit County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds to 50 mph will continue South of Delta Junction through Tuesday afternoon.
High Wind Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Exposed areas along highway 101 in South Central Oregon Coast and above 1500 feet inland away from the coast. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:06:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Hamilton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Georgia West Chickamauga Creek at GA 146 near Lakeview affecting Hamilton and Catoosa Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...West Chickamauga Creek at GA 146 near Lakeview. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 146 or Cloud Springs Road bridge. Minor flooding of the creek can also be expected further downstream as it crosses the Tennessee border into the south East Ridge area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM EST Wednesday was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 3.1 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11 feet on 12/24/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Perry; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches from 1500 to 2500 feet, and 10 to 16 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will transition to snow showers Thursday afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 MPH. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Southern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 03:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
