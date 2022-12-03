Effective: 2022-12-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph that could cause blowing snow. * WHERE...Diamond Lake including highway 230, 138. Crater Lake NP and in the Siskiyou Mountains from Mt. Ashland west. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main impact during the advisory is from 10 AM to 4 PM PST when snowfall rates are at their highest and winds peak. There is only a 10% chance that rates reach one inch an hour at this time though. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO