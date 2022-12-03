By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Monday was a pretty typical early December day with highs in the upper 40s. Keep in mind that our average daily high this time of year is right around 45 degrees (and dropping), so, anything at or around 50 is doing pretty good! The main story for this week is yet ANOTHER rain event on Tuesday and Wednesday. . . it seems we are in an every 3-4 day pattern of rain. This one doesn't look quite as potent as some of the others as it likely won't come with...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO