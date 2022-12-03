Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
universalhub.com
7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters
Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
universalhub.com
A train crash that could no longer happen at Forest Hills
The Boston City Archives posted a couple of photos of the aftermath of a crash at the Forest Hills elevated station on Dec. 4, 1921, when the last car of a train derailed, causing one train car to fall to the street - narrowly missing a streetcar. No deaths or injuries, unlike a derailment on the el at Beech Street and Harrison Avenue seven years later that killed two and injured several more.
Turnto10.com
Connecting South Coast to Boston gets closer with completion of Freetown Station
FREETOWN, Mass. (WJAR) — The long-awaited South Coast Rail project giving people in Fall River and New Bedford direct access to Boston is one step closer to completion. Gov. Charlie Baker was joined by state and local officials for the ribbon-cutting Monday at the Freetown Station. They arrived at the new station on a train from Boston.
universalhub.com
South Boston bar and building owner wins approval for new East Broadway building - on condition he doesn't put a bar in it
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Joey Arcari to replace what is now a vacant lot at 748-750 East Boradway at L Street with a four-story building: Ground-floor retail space topped by three residential floors with a total of nine apartments. The board approved the proposal after...
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
quincyquarry.com
Boston area commercial space lease demand continues to wane #mayorkoch
Boston area commercial space lease demand continues to wane. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Demand for office space in the Greater Boston area is continuing to decline as both the economy continues to be unsteady as well as given how many employers have more office space than they need given that still considerable numbers of their workforce are still working remotely during at least some of their respective workweeks.
universalhub.com
Driver hits kindergartener crossing Centre Street at the library in West Roxbury
A little kid crossing Centre Street at Bellevue Street was hit by a car driver who apparently ran a red light there, around 3:25 p.m., according to witnesses - although the driver says he thinks he had a green light. "There was a whole group of people in the middle...
Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston
The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
high-profile.com
Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office
Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
liveboston617.org
Suspect Lights Fire Outside New England Seafood and Flees
Last night, December 4, at approximately 02:00 hours, a 911 call came into District B-2 Police officers reporting that a man set a fire outside of the New England Seafood restaurant on Gerard Street in Roxbury. The caller claims that the suspect fled immediately afterwards. The Boston Fire Department responded...
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries
Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-195 in Swansea
One car was seen on its roof in the grass on the side of the highway around 10:30 p.m.
universalhub.com
East Boston rotary could get two new apartment buildings
MG2 Group, which specializes in construction of small and mid-sized residential buildings in East Boston, has filed plans with the BPDA for two new buildings where Ford, Saratoga and Boardman streets meet in a rotary in Orient Heights. One building, at 2 Ford St., would be four stories with 27...
Lawrence firefighter asks public for help after his car, gear stolen in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Lawrence firefighter is turning to the public for help after his car and department helmet were stolen in Wilmington. Firefighter Patrick Sweeney told Boston 25 News he parked his car in the back of the Regency Place around 10 p.m. on Sunday night and woke up Monday morning to his Dodge Charger HellCat missing from the lot.
caughtindot.com
BPDA Community Meeting: 900 Morrissey Blvd. Project
In an effort to grow its housing programs, Pine Street Inn would like to convert the Comfort Inn hotel on Morrissey Blvd. into a supportive residence for formerly homeless people. According to the Boston Globe, Pine Street is partnering with the national nonprofit developer The Community Builders Inc., (TCB) which...
More rain ahead; pattern change could bring "winter storminess"
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Monday was a pretty typical early December day with highs in the upper 40s. Keep in mind that our average daily high this time of year is right around 45 degrees (and dropping), so, anything at or around 50 is doing pretty good! The main story for this week is yet ANOTHER rain event on Tuesday and Wednesday. . . it seems we are in an every 3-4 day pattern of rain. This one doesn't look quite as potent as some of the others as it likely won't come with...
fallriverreporter.com
Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
Comments / 1