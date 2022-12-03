ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
universalhub.com

7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters

Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

A train crash that could no longer happen at Forest Hills

The Boston City Archives posted a couple of photos of the aftermath of a crash at the Forest Hills elevated station on Dec. 4, 1921, when the last car of a train derailed, causing one train car to fall to the street - narrowly missing a streetcar. No deaths or injuries, unlike a derailment on the el at Beech Street and Harrison Avenue seven years later that killed two and injured several more.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Boston area commercial space lease demand continues to wane #mayorkoch

Boston area commercial space lease demand continues to wane. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Demand for office space in the Greater Boston area is continuing to decline as both the economy continues to be unsteady as well as given how many employers have more office space than they need given that still considerable numbers of their workforce are still working remotely during at least some of their respective workweeks.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston

The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office

Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
BURLINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect Lights Fire Outside New England Seafood and Flees

Last night, December 4, at approximately 02:00 hours, a 911 call came into District B-2 Police officers reporting that a man set a fire outside of the New England Seafood restaurant on Gerard Street in Roxbury. The caller claims that the suspect fled immediately afterwards. The Boston Fire Department responded...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

East Boston rotary could get two new apartment buildings

MG2 Group, which specializes in construction of small and mid-sized residential buildings in East Boston, has filed plans with the BPDA for two new buildings where Ford, Saratoga and Boardman streets meet in a rotary in Orient Heights. One building, at 2 Ford St., would be four stories with 27...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

BPDA Community Meeting: 900 Morrissey Blvd. Project

In an effort to grow its housing programs, Pine Street Inn would like to convert the Comfort Inn hotel on Morrissey Blvd. into a supportive residence for formerly homeless people. According to the Boston Globe, Pine Street is partnering with the national nonprofit developer The Community Builders Inc., (TCB) which...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

More rain ahead; pattern change could bring "winter storminess"

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Monday was a pretty typical early December day with highs in the upper 40s. Keep in mind that our average daily high this time of year is right around 45 degrees (and dropping), so, anything at or around 50 is doing pretty good! The main story for this week is yet ANOTHER rain event on Tuesday and Wednesday. . . it seems we are in an every 3-4 day pattern of rain. This one doesn't look quite as potent as some of the others as it likely won't come with...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy