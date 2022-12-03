ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Mission Local

22nd to become ‘Slow Street’ as part of permanent city program

Following a marathon meeting, the SFMTA board on Tuesday approved a resolution to make 16 citywide “Slow Streets” permanent, including two in the Mission District: Shotwell Street and, in a surprise move, 22nd Street. Through the pandemic, 20th Street became the Mission’s east-west Slow Street, because 22nd Street,...
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy