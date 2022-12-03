ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrjeZ_0jWCtAod00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire.

The person injured was taken to a local hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No details are available regarding the cause or circumstances resulting in the fire.

Stay with CBS 42 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Huffman High School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were shot near Huffman High School in Birmingham, police report. According to the Birmingham Police Department, there were several shots fired in the 700 block of Springville Road, located less than half a mile away from Huffman High School. All three victims, who are all adults, were taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

49-year-old man killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Union Springs man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Prestic Faulk, 49, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the road, hit an embankment and flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business Saturday. Officers went to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene with Adamsville Fire and Rescue, they found a woman in her mid 40′s dead from a gunshot wound.
ADAMSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
ADAMSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Police increasing presence at shopping centers

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - As holiday shopping continues, many law enforcement agencies in Shelby County are taking steps to make sure citizens are safe. Every year around this time Alabaster PD increases their presence at big shopping centers like the Alabaster Promenade. They do this by adding multiple patrol...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama tow truck drivers rally, urge awareness on highways

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As you take to the road this holiday season, an urgent warning from those working on the highways. Tow truck drivers from across Central Alabama spent the day together Sunday, working to remind others of the dangers they face on the side of the road each and every day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dies in Birmingham house fire, another injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham fire crews say one person is dead and other person is injured after an early morning fire. This happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on 34th Street Southwest. The injured person was transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy