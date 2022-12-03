Looking for holiday lights? Here are the places our readers say are the best places to go around Nashville.Rhett P. says the homes in the Cross Timbers neighborhood in Bellevue offer an "underappreciated Christmas lights display" that makes for a dreamy nighttime drive.Adam K. says Wilson County has two good options: The Dancing Lights of Christmas for $30 per vehicle and Chad's Winter Wonderland for $20 per car.Clarksville is boasting more than a million lights for its Christmas on the Cumberland display at the McGregor Park Riverwalk.The Enchant display at First Horizon Park features a light maze and an ice...

