Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Related
10 best holiday light displays in Nashville
Looking for holiday lights? Here are the places our readers say are the best places to go around Nashville.Rhett P. says the homes in the Cross Timbers neighborhood in Bellevue offer an "underappreciated Christmas lights display" that makes for a dreamy nighttime drive.Adam K. says Wilson County has two good options: The Dancing Lights of Christmas for $30 per vehicle and Chad's Winter Wonderland for $20 per car.Clarksville is boasting more than a million lights for its Christmas on the Cumberland display at the McGregor Park Riverwalk.The Enchant display at First Horizon Park features a light maze and an ice...
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. You can see one million lights as you walk...
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Nashville!
Is open in Nashville at First Horizon Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through December 30. Explore the spectacular story-themed Maze - The Great Search. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to help find 9 missing reindeer in time for Santa to lead his sleigh on Christmas day. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
The Daily South
John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million
More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
Springfield to Offer Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides Downtown
The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. In conjunction with the opening weekend for Springfield’s annual holiday light display, Winter Wonderland, the city is inviting visitors to enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride through our historic town square. Carriage rides will take place on December 8 and 9, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and December 10, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
2 Upcoming Not-to-Miss Holiday Events in Springfield
It is time to get into the holiday spirit. Here are two events in Springfield to celebrate the season. Time: 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Cost: $1,200 for a table of eight. Created to fund new workforce development programs for the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce, this fundraising event will be black tie and ball gowns. There will be an elegant lounge where guests can relax, specialty cocktails, valet parking, and an elegant dinner with special holiday decor.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
livability.com
7 Reasons to Move to Williamson County, TN
Located just south of Nashville, this fast-growing county has so much to offer, including a city that ranked high on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live. One of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, as well as the entire United States, Williamson County boasts a median family income of more than $111,000. As a result, this fast-growing community offers a standout quality of life and plenty of reasons to make it your home. Here are just a few.
luxury-houses.net
Boasting a Traditional Yet European Flair, This Elegant and Entertaining Home Lists for $8M in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville provides extensive landscaping throughout the property with dogwoods, hydrangeas and a meandering creek, now available for sale. This home located at 1310 Chickering Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,978 square feet of living spaces. Call Melanie Shadow Baker – Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 615-300-8155) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
mainstreetmaury.com
GALLERY: 2022 Columbia Christmas Parade
The streets of downtown Columbia were full of holiday cheer Saturday night with the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting taking place. Chris Yow has served as the managing editor for the Trussville (Ala.) Tribune and, most recently, the Spring Hill Advertiser News. He has worked as a sports editor and has covered high school sports in different capacities for 18 years.
wrif.com
Workers Squeeze a 19-Foot Christmas Tree into a House
A video is making the rounds of a delivery crew bringing a 19-foot Christmas tree into a Nashville home. They almost break-off a fixture, but get through unscathed. You see the high ceiling in the living room when the tree is stood up. Watch the video here!. The Best Movies...
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
Crumbl Cookies Franchisee to open Eggs Up Grill in surrounding Nashville Communities
The agreement began when Amy fell in love with Eggs Up Grill while dining at a location during a family trip
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
TODAY.com
Meet Nashville musicians working together to reach their dreams
A community of songwriters in Nashville, Tenn. work together and use social media in the hopes of making it big in “Music City.” NBC’s Kathy Park reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Dec. 4, 2022.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN
If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0