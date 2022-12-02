Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Return Home to Host Texas A&M Tuesday Evening
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock returns home to Joe Foley Court at the Jack Stephens Center Tuesday night as the Trojans will host Texas A&M in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off. The Aggies (4-3) will be the third Southeastern Conference team to visit the Jack Stephens Center this season and the fourth to face the Trojans. A&M's Sunday game against Morgan State was canceled making this the second consecutive opponent that Little Rock will face that had their preceding game canceled or postponed, providing them extra time to prepare for Little Rock's Team.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some rain possible this afternoon; a lot more expected tonight and tomorrow
The chance of rain is low early this afternoon, but it will start to increase late and especially as the evening arrives. Temperatures will continue to warm, and possibly even 70° in Little Rock. Steady rain will develop for the overnight hours and the start of our Wednesday That...
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Little Rock church educates community on best ways to handle money
A local church is on a mission to help the community learn the best ways to handle money.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
Sanders names picks to head public safety, emergency management
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning.
Kait 8
UPDATE: Missing man found near home
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
Arrest video shows man being dragged by England Police Officer
A video of an arrest is raising eyebrows in England, Arkansas on Tuesday after a man in handcuffs was drug down the street by an officer.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas legislative leaders: Prisons, tax cuts, schools are priorities
Arkansas state legislators will prioritize prison reform, income tax cuts and education reforms, two leading legislators said Monday. Incoming Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, told the Political Animals Club at the Red & Blue events center in Little Rock that those issues will lead the upcoming legislative session. Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, agreed they will be leading issues.
North Little Rock Christmas parade postponed due to rain
Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.
House fire leaves Arkansas family with nothing during holiday season
Following a mid-November house fire, a Jacksonville family has lost everything, leaving them without answers on what their next step will be.
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
Comments / 0