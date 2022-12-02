LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock returns home to Joe Foley Court at the Jack Stephens Center Tuesday night as the Trojans will host Texas A&M in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off. The Aggies (4-3) will be the third Southeastern Conference team to visit the Jack Stephens Center this season and the fourth to face the Trojans. A&M's Sunday game against Morgan State was canceled making this the second consecutive opponent that Little Rock will face that had their preceding game canceled or postponed, providing them extra time to prepare for Little Rock's Team.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO