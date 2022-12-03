Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin hints at ‘long’ conflict and says risk of nuclear war is on the rise
Russia’s president says he will use ‘all means’ available in war but another mobilisation of troops necessary at this stage
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Eyes on Belarus as Russia's ally and Ukraine's neighbour moves troops
KYIV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia's ally Belarus said on Wednesday it was moving troops and military hardware to counteract what it called a threat of terrorism, amid signs Moscow could be pressuring Minsk to open a new front in the war against Ukraine.
Fact check: False claim that Qatar rejected German plane for LGBTQ symbol
The Fanhansa aircraft only flew the German national football team to Oman, according to official statements. The team chose to switch to another jet.
