Antelope Valley Press
Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win
ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
Fourth-place finish
Fourth-place finish
LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team. PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t...
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A person was reported struck by a train on Coffee and Frontage roads at approximately 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department was on the scene investigating the fatal incident. The victim was not immediately identified. No further information is...
Pet of the Week: 12/6
Pet of the Week: 12/6
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Ellie from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Ellie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
Bakersfield Channel
Much needed rain in Kern County
For the most part, the rain has dried up in Kern County. A majority of the rain dropped in Northwest Kern and in our mountain communities. On Sunday morning, the second wave of rain came through our area, dropping over .10" in Keene and Kernville. The rest of Sunday, we...
KCSO searching for a missing man, 42
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
Pedestrian dies after collision on East White Lane in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a third pedestrian death in as many days Sunday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to East White Lane near South Union Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Investigators said a woman was found in the […]
Bakersfield drivers are saying they're being hit by rocks on the freeway
"I thought someone had shot my son, because that's how it sounded." That's how one driver described what it was like the day a rock came through her windshield on the 58.
Bakersfield Channel
The week ahead: Rain chances dry up mid-week, temperatures cool
Well we woke up to a bit of rain here in Kern County, but it doesn't look like it will be sticking around for too long!. Sunday in Bakersfield is seeing rain chances in the morning, and then a drier and partly cloudy day with a high of 62°.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Palmdale was the first city to emerge in Antelope Valley, in Los Angeles County, on the northern outskirts of Los Angeles. Today, it is famous for its rich heritage housing United States military aircraft, earning it the moniker “Aerospace Capital of America.”. Palmdale is also one of the largest...
Bakersfield Californian
Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse
A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft man killed in Bakersfield hit-and-run
A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said. The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39. The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane. Officers responding to a report...
Offshore storm to send more chilly rain, heavy mountain snow to California
Another storm will take aim at California through Sunday and threaten to cause more travel issues after a previous storm carrying rain and heavy mountain snow affected a large part of the state during the middle of last week. Central and Northern California will bear the brunt of this new...
Antelope Valley Press
Keppel candidates gain one vote apiece in count
PEARBLOSSOM — Parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles each gained one vote in the most recent update in the race for the third seat on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education. Nava remained ahead of Quiles by three votes.
Antelope Valley Press
Stratolaunch to join Navy-led testing mission
MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, an agreement to support a Navy-led effort for flight testing hypersonic technology development. The company is partnering with Dynetics on the Multiservice Advanced Capability Test Bed (MACH-TB) project awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center...
KTVU FOX 2
California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
