Rosamond, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win

ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
ACTON, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fourth-place finish

LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team. PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t...
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A person was reported struck by a train on Coffee and Frontage roads at approximately 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department was on the scene investigating the fatal incident. The victim was not immediately identified. No further information is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 12/6

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Ellie from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Ellie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly

New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Much needed rain in Kern County

For the most part, the rain has dried up in Kern County. A majority of the rain dropped in Northwest Kern and in our mountain communities. On Sunday morning, the second wave of rain came through our area, dropping over .10" in Keene and Kernville. The rest of Sunday, we...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for a missing man, 42

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies after collision on East White Lane in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a third pedestrian death in as many days Sunday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to East White Lane near South Union Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Investigators said a woman was found in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA

Palmdale was the first city to emerge in Antelope Valley, in Los Angeles County, on the northern outskirts of Los Angeles. Today, it is famous for its rich heritage housing United States military aircraft, earning it the moniker “Aerospace Capital of America.”. Palmdale is also one of the largest...
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse

A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
SHAFTER, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft man killed in Bakersfield hit-and-run

A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said. The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39. The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane. Officers responding to a report...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Keppel candidates gain one vote apiece in count

PEARBLOSSOM — Parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles each gained one vote in the most recent update in the race for the third seat on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education. Nava remained ahead of Quiles by three votes.
PEARBLOSSOM, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Stratolaunch to join Navy-led testing mission

MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, an agreement to support a Navy-led effort for flight testing hypersonic technology development. The company is partnering with Dynetics on the Multiservice Advanced Capability Test Bed (MACH-TB) project awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center...
MOJAVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

