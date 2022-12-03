Read full article on original website
France 24
Inside the school that trains up France's future sailors
It's a school like no other. Since 1822, the Centre of Naval Instruction, in the French port city of Brest, has trained the cadets of the French Navy. Every year, 240 youngsters aged between 16 and 18 join the famous "Mousses School". They board for 10 months, taking theoretical classes and learning about military life: teamwork, discipline and the meaning of commitment. But navy life isn't for everyone, so as a taster, the first sea outing is a crucial moment. During their ten months of training, the apprentice sailors are put through some severe tests, none more so than the daunting field exercises. We take a closer look.
France 24
Morocco knock Spain out on penalties thanks to stunning defence, three spotkick misses
It was a historic match at the Education City Stadium as Morocco beat Spain on penalties. The Atlas Lions reach their first ever World Cup quarter-finals. Our sports editor Simon Harding was at the game, and even though it finished 0-0 in regulation time, it was one of the most enthralling results of this tournament.
France 24
Olivier Giroud becomes France's all-time record scorer with 52 goals
Olivier Giroud became France's record scorer on Sunday with 52 goals, eclipsing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry after striking against Poland at the World Cup. Giroud, 36, gave France a 1-0 lead just before half-time in their last-16 tie at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on his 117th appearance for his country.
France 24
Portugal clobber Switzerland, sailing through to World Cup quarter-finals
Goncalo Ramos scored a stunning hat-trick as a slick Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 on Tuesday to storm into the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. Portugal coach Fernando Santos took the brave call to bench Cristiano Ronaldo and was rewarded with an artful display from...
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
France 24
Head of UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. International Labour Organisation director general Gilbert Houngbo told AFP before meeting with Gianni Infantino that Qatar has been a victim of "double standards" and has made significant progress but more needs to be done for its migrant labourers.
France 24
England cruise past Senegal to book World Cup quarter-final clash against France
Free-scoring England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday which included a first goal at this World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France. England had initially looked sluggish against Senegal's pacy forwards, in...
France 24
Neymar returns as Brazil knock out South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Neymar returned from injury to help inspire Brazil to a 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday as the favourites cruised through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The world's most expensive player had sat out his team's last two matches with a sprained ankle suffered in their first game in Qatar, a 2-0 win over Serbia.
