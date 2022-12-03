It's a school like no other. Since 1822, the Centre of Naval Instruction, in the French port city of Brest, has trained the cadets of the French Navy. Every year, 240 youngsters aged between 16 and 18 join the famous "Mousses School". They board for 10 months, taking theoretical classes and learning about military life: teamwork, discipline and the meaning of commitment. But navy life isn't for everyone, so as a taster, the first sea outing is a crucial moment. During their ten months of training, the apprentice sailors are put through some severe tests, none more so than the daunting field exercises. We take a closer look.

1 DAY AGO